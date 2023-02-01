Lululemon’s Workout Thongs Are So Comfortable, I’ve Been Wearing Them Every Day

Lululemon is traditionally known for its wildly popular workout gear, from its buttery-soft leggings and sports bras, as well as its shopper-favorite accessories like sneakers and yoga mats. (Let’s not even talk about the viral belt bag that keeps selling out!) A sleeper hit for me that I totally wasn’t expecting? The brand’s underwear.

Yep — your favorite workout brand makes underwear, and it’s pretty genius. Aptly named UnderEase, there are a wide variety of styles such as bikinis, shorts and even thongs. Take all your trauma around thongs and throw it out the window — the Lululemon UnderEase Mid-Rise Thong is a game-changer. Available in colorful packs of three in sizes XS to 2XL, these thongs are specifically designed for movement of all kinds. Made from a soft, breathable fabric that dries quickly and wicks away sweat, they use the advanced technical fabrics the brand is known for, this time in underwear form.

Buy It: UnderEase Mid-Rise Thong Underwear 3 Pack, $48, lululemon.com

When I first opened up my three-pack, I was a tad bit worried — there was a fairly significant seam on the waistband. I was convinced they’d give me a VPL, which would totally negate wearing a thong in the first place. However, after washing them and trying them on, I now know that’s actually a chafe-resistant flat seam that virtually disappears under leggings (Lululemon or otherwise). The Lululemon UnderEase Mid-Rise Thong was super comfortable as I went about my regular WFH and household routine.

There was only one true way to put these to the test, though, and that was to get moving. Could they survive endless up dogs in a hot yoga class? The answer is yes. The four-way stretch kept me limber throughout, without having to stop to mess with my waistband. Shoppers seem to be just as pleased with the thongs. One reviewer said that the thong “captures sweat better than other material,” and another agreed with me that they’re “pretty seamless” and “don’t ride up.” I will say that I waffled between two sizes and ended up sizing up, and for that I am grateful — anything smaller would have been just tight enough to be annoying.

If you’re looking for the best of comfort and athletic function, the Lululemon UnderEase Mid-Rise Thong is a solid option, whether you power walk or do Crossfit.

