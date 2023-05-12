Shoppers with Night Sweats Say They Sleep 'Much Better' After Trying These Cooling Pajamas

Sweaty sleepers: Consider this a PSA to treat yourself.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie is a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on May 12, 2023

Lunya Cooling Pajamas
Courtesy of Lunya.

This morning, I woke up in a pool of sweat. Such has been the case, regardless of season, every AM, for years. In addition to the ick factor of sleeping on damp sheets, nightly sweating creates an inconvenient, seemingly endless laundry cycle. In light of the warmer months ahead, I’m eyeing the Lunya Washable Silk Tee Pajama Set — which is the perfect stylish solution for nixing night sweats, per shoppers. 

Washable Silk Tee Set

Lunya

Buy It: Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set, $198, lunya.co 

The Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set is a matching two-piece sleepwear pair, composed of pull-on shorts and an oversized, cap-sleeve T-shirt. I’m partial to the short style, which features a flattering V-leg cut. The set is equal parts stylish and comfortable, perfect for both for bedtime wear and for lounging around the house, and comes in nine striking hues, from navy blue to an ethereal white — an excellent gift for any bride-to-be. Made of 100 percent mulberry silk, the set is designed to feel truly indulgent against the skin.

Washable Silk Tee Set

Lunya

Buy It: Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set, $198, lunya.co 

Better yet, unlike most silk attire — which requires painstaking attention from a laundering standpoint — Lunya’s is machine-washable, a win for anyone who prefers a laissez-faire approach to laundry. In addition to the breeziness with which the Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set can be thrown into your regular load, it’s “naturally cool to the touch” and “adapts to your ever-changing body temperature,” per the brand.

Kristen Bell recommends Lunya, calling its sleep mask, “pretty much the best one in the biz” in an Instagram post. So, too, does my best friend, who introduced me to it via her own Washable Silk Cami Pant Set — a longer version of my two-piece — calling it her favorite bedtime “luxury,” which she swears is worth every penny. Whenever I visit, I envy her stylish loungewear as I toss on the stained, oversized fraternity shirt I’ve retained from our college years. After delving more into Lunya’s skin-cooling silk sets, I’ve decided it’s time for an upgrade; consider this your sign to do so, too.

Shoppers — many of who are sweaty sleepers — swear by the Washable Silk Tee Set. One reviewer says they “never knew how much better” they could sleep before snagging it, adding that they were regularly “having night sweats” prior to trying the PJs, which have since allowed them to sleep at the perfect temperature: “not too cold or too hot.” Another reviewer who purchased the set as a gift says the recipient calls it “life-changing,” while another dubs the set “breezy, cozy goodness.”

For dreamy, silky pajamas that’ll keep your sheets sweat-free, shop the luxurious Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set. I certainly plan to. 

