Shoppers Swear By This “Miracle Serum” for Thicker Hair in 2 Weeks, and It’s 40% Off at Amazon

Some say it makes “an extremely noticeable difference” in shedding.

By Chloe Irving
Published on June 25, 2023

Hair Oil
Photo:

Getty Images

When it comes to hair growth products, finding a formula with trusted ingredients and shopper approval isn’t easy — and it’s even harder to find one that’s affordable. That’s why with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, now is one of the best times of the year to hunt for bargains on growth-promoting shampoos, sprays, and serums, as many of the very best options are currently on sale. With nearly 4,000 perfect ratings, the now-40 percent off Luv Me Care Hair Growth Oil falls within the best of the best beauty deals. Here’s why:

The formula’s hero ingredient, caffeine, a stimulant that in addition to getting you out of bed in the morning, speeds up blood circulation to the scalp and includes nutrients needed for healthy follicle growth. Meanwhile, rosemary oil promotes hair growth by blocking DHT (a hormone linked to age-related balding) from interacting with follicles. Both glycerin and castor oil prevent brittleness and breakage by moisturizing and hydrating strands, and the latter even has antibacterial and antifungal effects on the scalp. Finally, ginger extract reduces scalp inflammation caused by dandruff and buildup, giving new hair a healthier environment to grow. (BTW: Amazon just announced Prime Day 2023, but you can already shop beauty and fitness deals for up to 80 percent off.)

Amazon Prime Day Luv Me Care Hair Growth Oil Hair Growth Serum for Thicker Longer

Amazon


Buy It: Luv Me Care Hair Growth Oil, $15 (was $25), amazon.com

Most importantly, reviewers say this formula lives up to its promises. “This stuff is a miracle serum,” wrote one fan who suddenly experienced “a lot” of shedding. “I have only used one bottle, but I saw a huge difference in the appearance of my hair,” they added, noting that their mane is shinier, healthier, and fuller. “I swear it seems like It’s  grown inches” within just two weeks, said another shopper whose hair began falling out due to chemical treatment and COVID-19. A third raved that it made an “extremely noticeable difference” in their shedding within weeks, and didn’t irritate their sensitive skin. (Pssst: These are the 13 best dry shampoos to keep hair clean between washes.)

Amazon’s two days of massive sales don’t begin until July 11, but you can already score this early deal for 40 percent off. 

