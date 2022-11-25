Shop This Top-Rated Massage Gun for a Whopping 76% Off During Black Friday

As we age, it feels like just about anything causes soreness in our bodies — sitting for too long, sitting with bad posture, exercising too much, not exercising correctly, and sadly, even just lying down. Following a post-workout routine is incredibly important. While your muscles are still warm, they need to be stretched, rolled, and massaged to avoid cramping and soreness. Lots of tools can help, but you should start with a massage gun.

There’s a reason why so many shoppers have turned to this massage gun from Amazon for pain relief: It reaches areas on your body that you otherwise could not. With speeds up to 3200 rpm, it vibrates into your muscles, giving you a deep tissue massage from within. And for today only, you can shop one for yourself at a whopping 76 percent off when you apply the additional $20-off coupon at checkout.

Amazon

Buy it: Muscle Massage Gun, $60 with coupon (originally $250)

This deep tissue percussion massage gun is Amazon’s best seller, with over 7,600 five-star ratings. Its popularity lies in the fact that it comes with 12 different massage heads, each serving a different part of the body. Whatever your concerns are, this massage gun has a solution for it. You can adjust between its seven speed levels, and it’s powered by a lithium battery that lasts between up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Scrolling through the reviews, you’ll find that this massage gun has given a lot of people a much-needed pain relief already. “This massage gun is amazing and has saved me from having to pay for chiropractor visits,” wrote one reviewer, adding that although it doesn’t always provide immediate relief, “it begins the process and usually within a day or so, I am 60 to 100 percent better.” This device also comes with a special feature called auto-pause, which prevents you from overdoing it on one spot for too long.

At 76 percent off, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this incredible holiday deal on this massage gun. Grab on for yourself, your achy uncle, or gym buddy before it runs out.