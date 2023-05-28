My Chronic Shoulder Pain Is No Match for This Massage Gun — and Right Now, It’s 20% Off at Amazon

I’ve always been the person with the perfectly straight posture, constantly rolling my shoulders back and down as if there were a stick taped down my spine. But after just a few months of work-from-home life in 2020, I’d devolved into truly unhinged sitting positions while working — cross-legged on a chair, slouched with my feet on my desk, or laying completely prone on the couch with my laptop on my chest (would not recommend, by the way).

So it wasn’t exactly a shock when my previously pain-free shoulders started getting knotty. On the hunt for an affordable solution I could DIY myself at home, I found the Medcursor Massage Gun on Amazon and was immediately sold on its four attachments, 12 speed modes, and three different massage patterns.

Medcursor Massage Gun Key Features

How I tested: I’ve used this massage gun for three years at least once a week, often more depending on my activity level.

Perfect for: Anyone who wants to try the massage gun recovery trend without shelling out hundreds of dollars.

What you’ll love: Four different attachments are included to treat specific body areas.

Keep in mind: It’s a little heavier and less ergonomic than brand names like Theragun and Hypervolt.

Courtesy of Medcursor.

Buy It: $56 (Was $70); amazon.com

Medcursor Massage Gun Review

I’ll admit, when I hit “purchase” on Amazon, I was a little nervous that I was buying a low-quality dupe. I had nightmares of it dying after two minutes or refusing to charge, and I worried that the attachments would be flimsy and ineffective. But when the Medcursor Massage Gun showed up a couple of days later, my worries melted away with the tense knots in my shoulders.

This affordable massage gun comes with four attachments to strategically treat different muscles and body parts, and the round head was perfect for addressing my tight shoulders. Snapping in the attachments was a breeze, and after a quick charge, I was in business. There are three different massage modes with varying patterns and intensities and within each mode, you can pick from four different speeds for a total of 12 massaging options — which I found was plenty for my needs. The massage gun automatically shuts off after 15 minutes, and at the end of the session, my muscles felt looser, more relaxed, and hunch-free. Even better, my arms weren’t sore from holding the massage gun up — it weighs in at just under two pounds.

Sure, there are fancier massage guns on the market (like the Hypervolt or Theragun), but those can set you back hundreds of dollars. I wasn’t ready to fork out that kind of cash, and from what I’ve seen, the differences between the brand-name massage guns and the cheaper alternatives are pretty subtle. The more expensive ones may have a longer battery life, but I typically use my Medcursor massage gun at home, where it’s easy to recharge (and I’m only using it for about 15 minutes at a time, so the battery lasts quite awhile).

And if you’re concerned about noise, my cheap massage gun is just as quiet as the fancy ones. The Medcursor has a range of 35dB to 65dB, thanks to a high-quality brushless quiet motor (the Hypervolt 2 Pro, in comparison, is in the 55db to 65dB range and costs $300).

Overall, I couldn’t be happier with my trusty Medcursor massage gun, and it’s become a staple in my work-from-home routine. My shoulders are back to being pain-free, and my posture has never been better at my desk. If you’re curious about the massage gun recovery trend, this budget massage gun is currently on sale for 20 percent off.