Meghan Trainor Opened Up About Struggling with Her Body Image After Giving Birth

Published on November 10, 2022
Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor's career has been rooted in truth, authenticity, and confidence. Nowadays, you can count on her to keep it real on TikTok, where she's shared her love for Miralax (which is for constipation, BTW) and talked about how she started her period while at a soundcheck for The Tonight Show. She mentioned both of these relatable topics in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, where she also candidly opened up about how her body image has changed since giving birth.

Trainor delivered her son, Riley, on February 8, 2021. After having a Cesarean section, there were some hurdles she needed to overcome when it came to her body image, she told ET Canada. "I've never had stitches, so to have the C-section scar go across the stretch marks, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son," she said.

After giving birth, she was "wasn't feeling great" while at the heaviest weight she'd ever been and wanted to make a change to feel better, she told ET Canada. "So, I worked [out] every day and challenged myself," she said. "I was like, if I can survive a C-section, I can do anything. And I did."

Trainor has been dedicated to making healthy lifestyle shifts for the past year and a half, she explained. The changes helped her feel better and regain her confidence, but more importantly, the experience has been a learning process, emphasized the singer.

"I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean…and I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise," she said, adding, "I'm better than ever!"

Trainor has been open about having her fair share of body image struggles since breaking into the spotlight in 2014 with a hit song, "All About That Bass" — a track that's about self image at its core. Just a few months after Riley was born, she opened up about how she felt about herself after giving birth in a September 2021 interview with People. "I started to feel unsexy immediately," she told the outlet. "I'm covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn't know stretch marks could be."

Although Trainor credits fitness and nutrition changes for helping her regain her confidence, she also relied on therapy. "It took me a couple of weeks and therapy sessions to be like, how do I get back in the mindset of: 'My husband loves me, and I'm hot, and everything's okay?'" she told People.

Luckily, she had plenty of motivation to make the healthy lifestyle choices that have helped her feel better than ever. "I want to run and keep up with my kid," she said in the previous People interview. "I want to be able to put on a bathing suit and run out there and not be in my head about it. And I want to climb up a treehouse with him," she continued, adding "I'm just going to keep going and do this for my younger self."

Trainor also mentioned her younger self in her recent ET Canada interview. "I would hug her and be like, 'It's going to be fine, I promise,' said Trainor. "When you're young and you're scared, you just don't know what's going to happen and you panic, and I just want to tell her, 'Everything you want plus more, it's all going to happen.'"

Her words and honesty are a great reminder to go easy on yourself, whether you're adjusting to body image changes after giving birth or anything else.

