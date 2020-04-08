SEO Review

Health and wellness experts share how they really feel about some the latest unfounded trends, antiquated concepts, or dangerous misinformation swirling around the internet right now.

Harley Pasternak Wants You to Unsubscribe from Boutique Fitness

Do you worship at the altar of Soul or Barry's? Pasternak's about to make you reconsider.
4 Essential Mental Health Lessons Everyone Should Know, According to a Psychologist

If focusing on your mental health is on the top of your list for 2020, listen up.
3 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Recovery, According to an Exercise Physiologist

Repeat after me: Rest days are not laziness.
3 Mistakes People Make When Setting Fitness Goals, According to Jen Widerstrom

Set yourself up for success in 2020 and beyond with these take-home tips from the trainer.
5 Skin-Care Mistakes That Are Costing You, According to a Dermatologist

Try breaking one of these bad skin-care habits for a 2020 goal that you can make a big difference in your skin's life (and health).
5 Things Everyone Needs to Know About Sex and Dating, According to a Relationships Therapist

You don't need to be happily coupled up or in a rocky relationship to learn a lot from these dating and love lessons.
Why Jillian Michaels Wants You to Stop Kipping In CrossFit

The all-star trainer shares why she's so against the "momentum" movement.
The 7 Biggest Nutrition Mistakes You're Probably Making, According to a Dietitian

Registered dietitian Lisa Hayim of @thewellnecessities shares her take on where most people tend to go wrong, and how to make changes for the better.
Why This Veteran Yoga Instructor Wants You to Stop Doing Headstands

Hunter McGrady Is So Over Fashion's Lack of Plus-Size Options

Celery Juice Is All Over Instagram, So What's the Big Deal?

The Fittest Man In History, Rich Froning, Talks CrossFit Philosophy (and That Includes Kipping)

Alex Silver Fagan Pointed Out the Biggest Problem with Low-Carb Diets

All the Reasons Jillian Michaels Has Given for Hating On the Keto Diet

Should You Be Adding Collagen to Your Diet?

