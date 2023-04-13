Shoppers Dealing With Hair Loss Call This $18 Growth Shampoo ‘Miracle Juice’ Thanks to a Viral Ingredient

In the past weeks, months, or even years, you may have noticed more and more hair coming out in the shower and onto your hair brush. Watching your mane begin to thin out is scary, but there are steps you can take to begin addressing the problem. While consulting your doctor and dermatologist should be your first stop in identifying the root cause (pun intended), switching your shampoo to one that supports scalp health and growth can make a difference.

Take the MyKirei by Kao Rice Water Shampoo, for instance: As the name suggests, this cleansing formula centers on rice water, a hair-care ingredient that went viral on TikTok thanks to endorsements from celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and La La Anthony. “Rice water contains many antioxidants and vitamins which are beneficial for hair health and growth,” dermatologist Michele Greene M.D. previously told Shape, adding that it topically increases the bioavailability of this “essential” nutrients. Other ingredients in this paraben- and phthalate-free shampoo include fatty acids, which smooth and hydrate strands, and succinic acid, which fights dandruff and other buildup with its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. (BTW: Jennifer Garner dubs this growth spray “the secret” to treating thinning hair.)

Buy It: MyKirei by Kao Rice Water Shampoo, $18 with coupon (was $21), amazon.com

Plus, so many Amazon shoppers call it “the best.” One reviewer who felt like “nothing” helped to halt shedding saw “new growth” after six weeks of using the shampoo. Another fan added that it transformed their “very fine” and “brittle” mane to “super full.” A third user called it “miracle juice” after suffering from COVID-19 related hair loss. “[It] saved my hair from falling off my head,” they explained. (Pssst: This $21 “one-minute” styling cream transforms my hair after workouts and between washes.)

In addition to its hair-health benefits, another aspect that sets this shampoo apart is its eco-friendly packaging system. After your first purchase, you can order a $13 refill pouch that locks into your reusable nozzle, a feature that saves money and reduces waste. Shop a bottle for yourself for just $18 with an Amazon coupon.