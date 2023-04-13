Shoppers Dealing With Hair Loss Call This $18 Growth Shampoo ‘Miracle Juice’ Thanks to a Viral Ingredient

Reviewers saw results after just six weeks.

By Chloe Irving
Published on April 13, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hair Growth Shampoo
Photo:

Getty Images

In the past weeks, months, or even years, you may have noticed more and more hair coming out in the shower and onto your hair brush. Watching your mane begin to thin out is scary, but there are steps you can take to begin addressing the problem. While consulting your doctor and dermatologist should be your first stop in identifying the root cause (pun intended), switching your shampoo to one that supports scalp health and growth can make a difference.

Take the MyKirei by Kao Rice Water Shampoo, for instance: As the name suggests, this cleansing formula centers on rice water, a hair-care ingredient that went viral on TikTok thanks to endorsements from celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and La La Anthony. “Rice water contains many antioxidants and vitamins which are beneficial for hair health and growth,” dermatologist Michele Greene M.D. previously told Shape, adding that it topically increases the bioavailability of this “essential” nutrients. Other ingredients in this paraben- and phthalate-free shampoo include fatty acids, which smooth and hydrate strands, and succinic acid, which fights dandruff and other buildup with its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. (BTW: Jennifer Garner dubs this growth spray “the secret” to treating thinning hair.)

MyKirei By KAO Nourishing Shampoo

Amazon

Buy It:  MyKirei by Kao Rice Water Shampoo, $18 with coupon (was $21), amazon.com

Plus, so many Amazon shoppers call it “the best.” One reviewer who felt like “nothing” helped to halt shedding saw “new growth” after six weeks of using the shampoo. Another fan added that it transformed their “very fine” and “brittle” mane to “super full.” A third user called it “miracle juice” after suffering from COVID-19 related hair loss. “[It] saved my hair from falling off my head,” they explained. (Pssst: This $21 “one-minute” styling cream transforms my hair after workouts and between washes.)

In addition to its hair-health benefits, another aspect that sets this shampoo apart is its eco-friendly packaging system. After your first purchase, you can order a $13 refill pouch that locks into your reusable nozzle, a feature that saves money and reduces waste. Shop a bottle for yourself for just $18 with an Amazon coupon. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shoppers Are 'Amazed' by Olaplex's New Lash Growth Serum, But Amazon Reviewers Say This $12 Alternative Adds 'So Much' Fullness
Shoppers With Short Lashes Swear by Olaplex’s $68 Growth Serum and This $12 Amazon Option
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Call This Growth Serum 'a Little Miracle Worker' â and It's 50% Off
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Call This Growth Serum 'a Little Miracle Worker' — and It's 50% Off
Hair Thickening Shampoo
Shoppers with Damaged Hair Swear by This $18 Strengthening Conditioner
Jennifer Garner Thinning Hair
Jennifer Garner Dubs This Growth Spray 'the Secret' to Treating Thinning Hair
A woman holds a wooden comb in her hands, cleans it of fallen hair after combing
9 Hair Loss Treatments That Could Change Everything
Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo
Shoppers Say This Growth Shampoo from a Celebrity-Used Brand ‘Did Wonders’ for Thinning Hair In ‘a Few Weeks’
Vegamour Growth Serum Sale
Shoppers Experiencing ‘Tremendous’ Hair Loss Are ‘Thrilled’ with the Results of This On-Sale Hair Growth Serum
Long-Term Thinning Serum a 'Miracle' for Their Mane
Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum ‘Completely Reversed’ Years of Balding — and It's 20% Off
Save vs Splurge Hair Masks Lead
Shoppers with Damaged Hair Saw Significant Results from Both a $9 and $52 Hair Mask — Which Is Best for You?
This Celebrity-Loved Hair Growth Brand Made a Supplement That Shoppers with Postpartum Hair Loss Call a "Must Have"
Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Brand Made a Postpartum Supplement, and New Moms Call It a ‘Must Have’
TikTok True or False: Rice Water for Hair Growth
Rice Water for Hair Growth Is All Over TikTok — But Does It Work?
Hair Health Hotline Essential Oils
How to Use Essential Oils for Hair Growth
A Trichologist Ranks 5 TikTok Hacks for Hair Loss
These Hair Growth Treatments Are All Over TikTok — Are They Worth Trying?
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
Shoppers with Fine Hair Call This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Product,' and It's On Sale for $17
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy