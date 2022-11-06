Amazon’s Best-Selling Nail Strengthener ‘Significantly’ Reduces Damage, Shoppers Say — And It’s $4

Leading up to Halloween, I decided to go all out with acrylic nails painted with a spooky ghost pattern. The decision was definitely worth it; they looked incredible and I received dozens of compliments. However, even after getting them professionally removed by a nail technician, the glue did some serious damage to my nails. They felt flimsy and looked dry and dull. Fortunately for anyone dealing with the same struggle, there’s an easier (and faster) solution to bringing your nails back to health than waiting for them to grow on their own.



With more than 23,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Nail-Aid Three-Day Growth Treatment has become a best-seller by delivering quick and lasting relief to weak cuticles and nails. In fact, several shoppers even call it a “holy grail.” Its hero ingredient, keratin, is a protein essential to the structure of hair and nails that can fill in cracks and damaged areas, giving them a strengthening boost. The paraben- and phthalate-free formula also contains moisturizing grapeseed oil, which softens dry skin around the fingertip, and vitamin B5, which draws water to the skin’s surface to soften and hydrate the area.

Amazon



Buy It: Nail-Aid Three-Day Growth Treatment, $4, amazon.com



Best of all, it’s currently on sale for just $4, and reviewers assure it’s “worth every penny.” One person saw a “huge difference” in the strength of their nails after only two weeks. “I highly recommend it if you already have longer nails or want long nails,” they added. “This product does help significantly with damage repair after gel nail polish damage,” noted another fan. And a third wrote that the treatment leaves their nails shiny and keeps them from “breaking or tearing.”



Exploring nail trends always puts me in the holiday spirit, and trying out a new look doesn’t have to mean wrecking your fingers. Show your nails some love and shop this fan-favorite while it’s on sale at Amazon.