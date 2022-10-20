News and Trends Celebrity News Why Naomi Watts Made a Beauty Brand for Women Leading Up to and During Menopause The 54-year-old actress didn't see any beauty brands representing women her age "in an honest way," so she made her own. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Getty Images. Naomi Watts isn't shy when it comes to talking about menopause and everything that comes along with it (e.g., dehydrated skin and vaginal dryness). First, she shared her experience with going through menopause "earlier" than others in a vulnerable Instagram post, hinting that she was working on something she'd be able to share more details about later. Now, she's giving the scoop on Stripes, her new beauty brand targeting perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms, and getting real about aging in a recent interview with InStyle. “It became clear to me that even though some brands were catering towards women of my age group, I didn’t feel like they were representing the women in an honest way, whether it was through their ad campaigns or just their general messaging,” Watts told the publication. “You would find 26-year-olds or 28-year-olds in their advertising, and that just seemed like a promise that we could never fulfill. And it actually makes you feel bad because you're not seeing yourself represented in that piece of storytelling.” The Best Skin-Care Brands for Menopause That was a huge driver for Watts to create her own brand that actually represents what she and other women her age are going through. The products are focused on hair and body care, including a brightening moisturizer, a hair-thickening serum, and a hydrating vaginal gel. The Stripes website also features expert-backed information to help educate women going through perimenopause and menopause and build community. “There is a point in time during perimenopause that you do feel like you're losing yourself, but I would like to see more information about how you do get yourself back,” said Watts. “And when you get yourself back, you are actually the most authentic version of yourself because you're not a victim to your hormones anymore.” Courteney Cox Shared a Video About Menopause On Instagram ICYDK, menopause occurs when you go 12 consecutive months without a period. It's due to changing levels of estrogen and progesterone, which can also cause symptoms such as hot flashes, and vaginal dryness, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Perimenopause is a term used to describe the transitional time before menopause when menstrual changes begin, notes the Cleveland Clinic. Women may experience this as early as their mid-30s or as late as their mid-50s. Both stages are a natural part of aging, yet they often feel like taboo subjects and are associated with shame. Watts has a different perspective on getting older, she explained to InStyle. “Education and community are going to make you feel less alone and less like you're falling off a cliff," she said. "I want us to feel like this is a more vibrant time of our lives," the 54-year-old actress continued. "We want to feel our best. This is the better half of our life, and we should feel unapologetic about claiming this space as something that's uplifting.” Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit