Even After 13-Hour Shifts, Nurses Dub These Sneakers ‘Super Comfortable’ — and They're 30% Off

By Chloe Irving
Published on March 6, 2023

Staying on your feet is one of  simplest ways to improve your health. In addition to decreasing your stress levels, a daily walk can “increase the strength and endurance of your legs,” making it “easier to exercise and move around, leading to greater physical activity throughout the day," physical therapist John P. McCarthy, Ph.D., previously told Shape. This being said, putting continuous strain on your feet and legs without supportive shoes will have the inverse effect, leading to issues like inflammation, ligament and muscle strain, and even chronic conditions like arthritis and plantar fasciitis. When it comes to mitigating pain from long hours of standing, most nurses are experts. In a previous Shape article, several interviewed nurses reported being upright for more than 12 hours a day — a feat made possible by stabilizing sneakers. 

Take the New Balance Fresh Foam 68v7 running shoes, for example. Part of the brand’s Fresh Foam family, these sneakers feature its signature midsole cushioning with layers of padding that mold to your foot to create a secure fit, while absorbing impact from hard surfaces. What’s more, the porous mesh-upper material provides ample cooling while remaining supportive and unbending. (BTW: Podiatrist-approved sneakers from Jennifer Garner's go-to brand are 30 percent off right now.)

They’re “super comfortable,” one nurse raved on Zappos, adding that they wear them for “over 13 hours” at a time. Another, who also noted wearing them for 13 to 14 hours, explained that they feel both “comfortable” and “lightweight,” even after walking over four miles during shift. A third hospital worker added that they felt “no more pain” in their feet after just a few days of wearing these sneakers to work. (Pssst: Waitresses say these classic loafers “feel like clouds’ — even after standing all day.)

Even if you’re on your feet for just a couple hours a day, supportive sneakers like these are worth the investment for your long-term foot and leg health. Shop this nurse approved-pair while they’re still 33 percent off at Zappos. 

