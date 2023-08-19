Shoppers With Wide Feet Rely On These $65 and $145 Running Shoes for All-Day Comfort, But Which Are Best?

Having wide feet is incredibly common, but finding sneakers that can accommodate them can be surprisingly frustrating. In addition to an uncomfortably tight fit, shoes that are too narrow can create issues like bunions, blisters, and ingrown toenails (all factors that make each wear increasingly more painful). Whether you wear them for a marathon or just for a busy day, your shoes should keep you going — not slow you down.

While shopping for running shoes, people with broader foot shapes should look for footwear with wide toe boxes, supportive cushioning, and material that stretches with your foot while it swells throughout the day. Below, we compare two options that check these boxes, the $65 New Balance NB Nergize Sport sneakers with the $145 Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers to help you decide whether to save or splurge.

Save: New Balance NB Nergize Sport Sneakers

Key Features

Main Specs: The already spacious toe box of this sneaker comes in a wide option in all shoe sizes.

Other features: The synthetic knit outer expands with your foot while allowing ventilation. Additionally, the cushioned sole provides arch support and shock absorption without crowding the shoes interior.

Best for: Light to moderate exercise and everyday use.

What We Love:



For people with wide feet, New Balance shoes have long been the gold standard for including wide size options, and this pair is no exception. Weighing just five ounces per shoe, this design is notably light, but doesn't compromise on foot and joint protection thanks to plush memory foam soles. “I have wide feet and cannot ever find shoes that fit,” but these are “so perfect,” wrote one reviewer who described them as “comfortable, soft, and lightweight.” Another fan agreed that they were excited to find these “very comfy” sneakers after their feet swelled during pregnancy. “They don’t have that suburban dad look either,” they added.

Keep in Mind:

Although the flexible knit outer is ideal for accommodating foot swelling, it doesn’t provide enough stabilization for high intensity exercises like running.

Splurge: Hoka Clifton 9

Key Features:



Main Specs: Each size of this sneaker comes in a wide option, expanding the rounded tore box to provide a roomy fit for broad foot shapes.

Other Features: Ultra-responsive memory foam propels you forward while absorbing impact. Meanwhile, the grooved rubber outsoles grip the ground and the knit outer remains firm enough to prevent overpronation while still stretching with your foot.

Best for: Runners, high intensity workout lovers, and people who stand for multiple hours a day.

What We Love:

Everyone from celebrities like Reese Witherspoon to nurses who stand for 12 hours a day rely on Hoka’s Clifton style, and with good reason. Designed for serious runners, this shoe features plush padding that gives wearers the sensation of stepping on a pillow. Most importantly, their wide size options live up to their spacious promises, according to shoppers. “I finally found a pair of wide shoes that are comfortable for walking and standing all day,” wrote one fan. “I usually would get blisters and sore feet from athletic shoes from other brands but not this time,” noted another fan, adding that they are “so happy with the decision.”

Keep in Mind:

This shoe fits snugly around the ankle to provide extra stability for runners, but some shoppers note that this can feel irritating against their skin.

In Conclusion:

To say that both of these sneakers are among the best options for wide feet would be correct. However, when shopping for the right pair for you, keep your schedule in mind. If your day involves non-strenuous errands, short periods of standing and walking, and light to moderate gym workouts, then saving with the $65 New Balance NG Nrgize sneakers is a good call. However, if your job includes prolonged periods of standing or you frequently do high-intensity cardio workouts like HIIT or running, the $145 Hoka Clifton 9s are totally worth the splurge for protecting your foot health.

