Nicole Kidman Dubs This Shampoo Duo ‘Amazing’ for ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Locks, and Shoppers With Hair Loss Agree

Fans say it curbs shedding and reduces breakage.

By Chloe Irving
Published on May 4, 2023

Close Up of Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

I’ve finally come to terms with the fact that I’ll never be good at styling my hair. When a big event or trip with lots of opportunities to take pictures comes around, I find myself relying on the power of a good shampoo and conditioner to keep my mane looking soft and voluminous, and it turns out that Nicole Kidman can relate. In preparation for this year’s MET Gala, the actress turned to the Vegamour Hydr-8 Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, which she called “amazing” for keeping her hair looking “healthy and shiny” throughout the night, per a press release from the brand. “When it comes to preparing my hair for a red carpet event, I always prioritize moisture,” she added.

It turns out that Kidman, a brand ambassador, is not alone. So many reviewers agree that this duo makes all the difference in providing consistently good hair days — especially for those with damaged strands. The power of this formula comes from karmatin, a vegan alternative to keratin that, according to the brand, mends cracks in your strands caused by heat and chemical damage. Meanwhile, nourishing moringa and marula seed oils improve hydration while calming scalp inflammation, which in turn keeps your mane full and long by preventing shedding, breakage, and frizz. Finally, aloe vera extract locks in moisture and provides minerals and amino acids needed for healthy growth. 

Vegamour Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Hydr-8 Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $76, vegamour.com

So many shoppers noted the silky texture their locks took on post-wash, but thanks to its hero ingredients, many reviewers also saw preserved length and thickness. “My hair feels healthy and shiny after use,” wrote one user dealing with postpartum hair loss, who added that they’ve noticed “less shedding” since incorporating the set into their routine. Another agreed that it left their curls feeling healthier and “super hydrated,” and recommended the duo to anyone “looking for growth assistance.” A third fan noticed “a huge difference in the amount of breakage” in their mane, and raved that their strands are “stronger” and “shinier.”

TBH, all the styling skills in the world will go to waste if strands aren’t receiving the love they need (at least, that’s what I tell myself!). To prioritize long-lasting hair health in your routine, you can score this kit for $76 on the Vegamour site

Was this page helpful?

