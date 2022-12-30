News and Trends You Can Now Stream Nike Training Club Workouts On Netflix Learn all about the new partnership that will elevate your home fitness routine. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news.Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on December 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Courtesy of Netflix. Turning on Netflix might signal to you that it's time to relax, but the streaming platform is changing things up. The same app where you binge your favorite TV shows and movies is now home to Nike Training Club workouts. For the uninitiated, Nike Training Club is an app providing all kinds of workout videos and thoughtful programs for users to follow along with wherever they are. It has hundreds of free workouts across different fitness levels, including bodyweight training, yoga classes, and full-equipment exercises. The Best Home Workout Apps to Download Right Now As part of a new collaboration, Netflix currently carries five Nike Training Club programs, each including multiple episodes (workouts). They're available on all Netflix plans in 10 languages with a range of workout types, lengths, and intensities. The new content tallies up to more than 30 hours of exercise sessions that will be released in two batches throughout 2023, according to a press release. Right now, you can stream programs geared toward fitness basics, core strength, Vinyasa yoga, and high intensity training (HIT). Each program includes six to 13 episodes you can watch on your TV, laptop, or smartphone — so long as you've downloaded the Netflix app on your device. First up is a program called "Kickstart Fitness with the Basics." It includes bodyweight strength training and aerobic exercises designed for beginners to do three times a week for one month, as outlined by a Netflix blog post. There's also "Two Weeks to a Stronger Core," which is a series aimed at targeting core muscles through HIT, bodyweight drills, and yoga moves. As the name suggests, the videos are set up for users to complete in two weeks with three workouts a week. "Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga" is a two-week Vinyasa yoga program requiring just a mat. ICYDK, vinyasa yoga is a style of yoga that involves flowing through a series of postures with breath tied to each movement. It's set to new age and hip-hop music for low-impact workouts taught by Brandon Collinsworth and Jonah Kest. For something more intense, try "HIT & Strength with Tara." This month-long program led by instructor Tara Nicolas involves HIT and strength training you can do without equipment. Follow along to the moves while rap, dance, electronic, Afrobeat, and hip-up music plays in the background. The Best Weight Lifting Apps for Every Kind of Strength Training Lastly, "Feel-Good Fitness" offers total-body workouts you can do with dumbbells and resistance bands. Set to pop, electronic, and rap music, you'll do strength and mobility exercises three times a week for two weeks. The content is customized for Netflix and features more than a dozen of Nike's certified trainers, including fan favorites such as Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo. All of the workouts require little-to-no equipment and are focused on expanding access to fitness, according to a press release. If you've been looking for a new way to explore different workouts and you already have a Netflix account, consider checking out the new Nike Training Club programs available on the streaming site. Just search "Nike" in the Netflix search bar to get started. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit