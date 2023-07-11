The Growth Shampoo Set Alyssa Milano Says 'Tremendously' Helped Her Thinning Hair Is 30% Off

In 2020, actress Alyssa Milano battled a serious case of COVID-19. In addition to respiratory issues, she noticed a lesser-known but surprisingly common symptom of the virus: hair loss. In a video posted to Twitter, Milano showed followers the extent of her shedding, and when asked how she was regrowing her mane, she shouted out a shampoo and conditioner set that “helped tremendously.”

The routine in question, Nioxin System Kit 1, comes with a shampoo, conditioner, and scalp treatment that are each formulated to strengthen existing hair and create an optimal environment for new growth. Ingredients like peppermint oil, nettle leaf, and grapefruit oil cleanse away dandruff and soothe inflammation, improving your overall scalp health and creating a suitable environment to generate new hair. Meanwhile, niacinamide and caffeine speed up the circulation of nutrients to the scalp and biotin moisturizes strands, protecting them from breakage. As a whole, the ingredient list might seem lengthy, but each element plays a role in preventing shedding and thickening your mane.

Amazon

Buy It: Nioxin System Kit 1, $39 (was $55), amazon.com

Like hair loss from COVID-19, hair loss among women in general is under-recognized. In fact, according to a report from NYU Langone, 50 percent of women experience this issue during the course of their life. This Nioxin set currently has more than 2,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and like Milano, many shoppers report seeing impressive results.

“My hair has grown about 8 inches in 9 months,” wrote one shopper dealing with “significant hair loss.” “This stuff has made my hair grow the fastest it ever has in my life,” noting it “filled in the spots where I had lost it completely,” they explained. Another user dubbed the routine “absolutely amazing” after seeing their silver mane look “fuller” and “younger” after just one month. “My hair has never looked healthier,” raved a third, adding that in addition to thickening their hair, this set also tamed their frizz.

Amazon is currently having its annual Prime Day sale, which means that hundreds of products (including this hair growth kit) are discounted through July 12. Save 30 percent on this set and more volume-boosting favorites from Nioxin:

Amazon

Buy It: Nioxin Thickening Spray, $15 (was $21), amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It: Nioxin Thickening Gel, $15 (was $21), amazon.com

