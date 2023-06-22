Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo From a Alyssa Milano-Used Brand Makes Hair Look “Thicker Than It Once Was”

There’s nothing more low-key demoralizing than realizing you’re shedding more than a Siberian husky in the summer. Whether you deal with hair loss from long-haul COVID side effects, hormonal changes, or years of wearing your hair in too-tight of a ponytail (guilty), cleaning out a full hairbrush or a clogged shower drain every day is no one’s idea of a good time. And if your mane is color-treated, you’re even more at risk for breakage, thinning, and weak strands; the chemicals used in coloring can loosen hair in the telogenic phase of growth or cause hair to break off at the shaft.

Not to mention, full hair regrowth or thickening treatments can be a major investment — especially if you’re not sure they’ll work for your hair. Luckily, one of the most popular hair regrowth treatments, the Nioxin System 3 Kit, is on sale for a generous 26 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

The $55 set, which includes shampoo, conditioner, and scalp treatment, is designed to strengthen color-treated hair that’s experiencing light thinning (meaning: you notice you’re losing hair, but you can’t easily see your scalp when looking in a mirror). First, the shampoo removes dirt and sebum from the scalp, then the conditioner moisturizes your scalp and hair for a thickening effect. Finally, the scalp treatment adds instant volume to your hair by increasing your hair diameter.

Shoppers rave about the System 3 hair growth shampoo in particular, and they’ve awarded it nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer noted that it “seems to [have] helped slow and now stopped the massive hair loss from COVID,” while others call out its effectiveness at removing product build-up. “I was having trouble with oily buildup in my hair, due to smoothing products,” writes one five-star reviewer. “This shampoo does the job! It smells minty, it feels sudsy like it's really working, and it washes all the product from my hair. Most importantly, it does not seem to affect my hair dye color.”

The hair growth shampoo is an especially big hit among older shoppers. “I have used Nioxin shampoo for years,” notes one five-star review. “I am older and my hair is full and looks great.” Says another, “I have been using this shampoo for years, and I have been able to see the difference in my ‘elderly’ hair. My hair is thicker on top than it once was.”

And if you won’t take shoppers’ words for it, maybe you’ll listen to actress Alyssa Milano. She gave Nioxin shampoo and conditioner a shout-out as a key part of her post-Covid hair regrowth routine. That’s probably because of one of the powerhouse ingredients, peppermint oil, which can promote hair growth by increasing blood flow to an area. Another key ingredient, salicylic acid, helps exfoliate the scalp to get rid of any leftover product gunk and promote hair growth at the root.

Want to take the Nioxin System 3 Hair Thinning Kit for a spin? Shop it before the Amazon Prime Day deal ends. The hair growth set is available on sale at Amazon for $55.

