A Nurse Who Stands for ‘12+ Hours’ Says This Now-$40 Slip-On Is the ‘Only’ Shoe That Doesn’t Leave Them Aching

There are plenty of jobs out there that will make your feet ache, but few occupations are as hard on the body as nursing. Nurses spend countless hours on their feet, so they tend to know a thing or two about the importance of comfortable shoes. That’s why we’re always excited to find nurse-approved shoes, especially when they’re on sale. If nurses say that a pair of shoes can stand up to a 12-hour healthcare shift, you can count on them to get you through your own work days, errands, and summer activities.

One footwear style that has received a lot of love from nurses is the Skechers Go Joy Walking shoes. These vegan-friendly slip-on shoes offer a lightweight design with ample cushioning. The shoes feature high-rebound insole cushioning and responsive midsoles to support your feet during long days spent standing on hard surfaces.

Amazon

The Go Joy Walking Sneakers are also made with a breathable mesh material to keep your feet cool during hot summer days or busy shifts where you work up a sweat. Plus, if you do get the shoes sweaty or dirty, you can throw these right in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

One nurse that regularly spends 12 hours on her feet at work called these “the only shoes that don’t leave me aching.” A second nurse said that these shoes offer “all the support” they need and that they would “definitely recommend [the shoes] to other nurses!” And yet another nurse who works 13-hour shifts called the shoes “a lifesaver” and noted that they helped with her back posture.

And it’s not just nurses that love these shoes. They also received rave reviews from people suffering from plantar fasciitis and other forms of chronic foot pain. An Amazon reviewer called these shoes a “God send,” white a fourth happy customer said that they felt like they were “walking on clouds” while wearing the shoes.

Even if you aren’t working 12-hour shifts in a hospital every day, it’s still important to prioritize your foot health and invest in comfortable shoes. Upgrade your footwear for work, walking, or just everyday errands while these Skecher’s Go Joy Walking shoes are on sale.