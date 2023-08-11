A Nurse Who Stands for ‘12+ Hours’ Says This Now-$40 Slip-On Is the ‘Only’ Shoe That Doesn’t Leave Them Aching

Get the Amazon best seller shoppers compare to “walking on clouds” while it’s on sale.

By
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna is a freelance beauty and wellness writer whose work has been published in Forbes, CBS News, and other digital publications. She carefully tests every product that she reviews and scours the web to find the best deals. 
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nurse shoes
Photo:

Getty Images

There are plenty of jobs out there that will make your feet ache, but few occupations are as hard on the body as nursing. Nurses spend countless hours on their feet, so they tend to know a thing or two about the importance of comfortable shoes. That’s why we’re always excited to find nurse-approved shoes, especially when they’re on sale. If nurses say that a pair of shoes can stand up to a 12-hour healthcare shift, you can count on them to get you through your own work days, errands, and summer activities.

One footwear style that has received a lot of love from nurses is the Skechers Go Joy Walking shoes. These vegan-friendly slip-on shoes offer a lightweight design with ample cushioning. The shoes feature high-rebound insole cushioning and responsive midsoles to support your feet during long days spent standing on hard surfaces.

Amazon Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker Black White

Amazon

The Go Joy Walking Sneakers are also made with a breathable mesh material to keep your feet cool during hot summer days or busy shifts where you work up a sweat. Plus, if you do get the shoes sweaty or dirty, you can throw these right in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

One nurse that regularly spends 12 hours on her feet at work called these “the only shoes that don’t leave me aching.” A second nurse said that these shoes offer “all the support” they need and that they would “definitely recommend [the shoes] to other nurses!” And yet another nurse who works 13-hour shifts called the shoes “a lifesaver” and noted that they helped with her back posture.

And it’s not just nurses that love these shoes. They also received rave reviews from people suffering from plantar fasciitis and other forms of chronic foot pain. An Amazon reviewer called these shoes a “God send,” white a fourth happy customer said that they felt like they were “walking on clouds” while wearing the shoes.

Even if you aren’t working 12-hour shifts in a hospital every day, it’s still important to prioritize your foot health and invest in comfortable shoes. Upgrade your footwear for work, walking, or just everyday errands while these Skecher’s Go Joy Walking shoes are on sale.

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Hair Growth Shampoo
Shoppers Dealing With Hair Loss Call This $12 Growth Shampoo ‘Miracle Juice’ Thanks to a Viral Ingredient
Everwhere Belt Bag
Lululemon Just Restocked Its Famous Belt Bag in New Colors — and They're Already Selling Out
Save vs. Splurge: Scalp Serum
Do the Results of a $16 Hair-Thickening Serum Really Compare to This $78 Version?
Related Articles
Hoka Bondi 8
The 9 Best HOKA Shoes, Tested and Reviewed
Ultraboost
Shoppers Rely On the Sneakers Carrie Underwood Called 'the Most Comfortable Shoes' for Wide Feet and Knee Pain
Best Sneakers for Standing All Day
The 14 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day, According to Our Tests
Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
These Are the 12 Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, Tested & Reviewed
Nurses Shoes
Nurses, Teachers, and Waitresses Swear These Unexpected Shoes Provide ‘All Day’ Comfort
Best Show Insoles
The 10 Best Shoe Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis, Flat Feet, and Everything In Between
Best Shoes for Nurses, According to a Podiatrist
The Best Shoes for Nurses of 2023, According to a Podiatrist
Best Cushioned Running Shoes
The Most Ridiculously Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Our Tests
Adidas Ultraboost Light
The Best Walking Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Lululemon Products
The 17 Best Lululemon Products of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Best House Shoes and Slippers
The Best Slippers and House Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Nurses Say This Brace 'Saves' Their Lower Back During 16 Hour Shifts
Nurses with 'Crippling' Lower Back Pain Rely On This Best-Selling, $34 Amazon Find for 12-Hour Shifts
The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, Tested and Reviewed
We Tested Dozens of Running Shoes — And These Were Best for Plantar Fasciitis
Best Hiking Sandals for Women, According to Our Trail-Blazing Tests
The Best Hiking Sandals for Women, According to Our Trail-Blazing Tests
Best Shoes for Back Pain
The Best Shoes for Back Pain of 2023, According to a Podiatrist
Best Walking Sandals for Every Occasion
The 15 Best Walking Sandals for Every Occasion, Tested and Reviewed