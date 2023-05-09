Nurses Say This Pain Relief Cream Eliminates ‘Years’ of Foot and Joint Aches ‘In a Few Days’

Sometimes, I hop into bed at night with achy knees and swelling feet, and realize I didn’t get many chances to sit down and relax during the day. This annoyance only happens when my schedule is at its busiest, but for many medical workers, physical pain is a daily reality. When the average shift lasts anywhere from eight to 16 hours and consists mostly of standing and walking on hard surfaces, back, foot, and joint soreness can be incredibly hard to manage — which is why so many nurses turn to muscle-soothing topicals.

The Penetrex Joint and Muscle Therapy Cream, for instance, is an Amazon best-seller with 62,000 perfect ratings, and hundreds of nurses rave about the formula's efficacy. Thanks to its water base, the moisturizing lotion is non-greasy and contains anti-inflammatory arnica at the very top of its ingredient list — long been used to treat pain caused by conditions like arthritis and myalgia. Meanwhile, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) also relieves inflammation, and is believed to protect cartilage from breaking down. Finally, aloe vera, which has been used for centuries to treat burns, eases pain and leaves a cooling sensation.

"This cream has been a life-saver, truly" wrote one ER nurse who developed plantar fasciitis and knee pain after enduring back-to-back 12-hour shifts. It relieves discomfort in 10 minutes or less and lasts for up to 10 hours, they added. Another nurse who runs in their free time agreed that it makes a "significant improvement in pain levels" caused by "severe shin splints" and muscle inflammation. A third nurse dubbed it "the real deal" for foot swelling and soreness, and raved that their "shooting pain" was "almost gone" after one application. "This has done in a few days what medicines and bed rest have been unable to do for years," they added.

Today marks the second day of Nurse Appreciation Week, and there's so much hard work to thank these medical professionals for. Whether you're a nurse by profession or want to relieve pain like one, this cream is an excellent option.


