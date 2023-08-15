Shoppers Found a "Genius" Tool for Hours of Pain Relief While Multitasking, and It's On Sale for $40

Complicated problems often require creative solutions, a truth that I apply most often to pain relief strategies. Between training for a triathlon and working hunched over my computer, I’ve noticed my back pain becoming increasingly more disruptive, but most days I find myself too busy or tired to stretch properly. Instead of toughing it out, I’ve started looking into a surprisingly convenient strategy that many nurses swear by for recovering from 12-hour shifts: Heated vests.

Take the Pure Enrichment Back and Neck Heating Pad, for example: With more than 8,000 perfect Amazon ratings, it’s garnered hundreds of fans who depend on it for muscle relief on the go. Worn as a vest that clasps with an adjustable belt, this device eases muscular pain with heated pads that sit on the wearer’s neck, shoulders, back, sides, and abdomen. Four different heat settings allow the user to control the temperature of the garment through a remote. The design is plush, soft, and can be worn while cooking in the kitchen, working at a desk, or in the case of hospital workers, relaxing after a long day of standing. (BTW: A nurse who stands for “12 plus hours” says this now-$40 slip-on is the “only” shoe that doesn’t leave them aching.”)

“I’m wearing it as I type; definitely worth the money,” wrote one nurse who uses the vest to “ease muscle tension” in their neck and shoulders and “relieve headaches” after busy shifts. Another hospital worker dubbed it “heaven sent.” “As a nurse, I carry my stress on my back and shoulders…the ability to wrap around my body without it falling off allows me to just sit back and relax,” they explained. One shopper even called it “genius,” while another who suffers from “frequent aches and pains” after their 12-hour shift referred to the vest as “soft and cozy pain relief.” (Pssst: Shoppers with chronic joint pain dub these $2 apiece patches a “must have” for up to 14 hours of relief.”)

If stretching, massage, and other traditional forms of pain reduction feel like another “to do” on a lengthy checklist, then multitasking-friendly tools like this heated vest can make all the difference. Shop this nurse-approved design while it’s more than 30 percent off at Amazon.

