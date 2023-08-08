Nurses with 'Crippling' Lower Back Pain Rely On This Best-Selling, $34 Amazon Find for 12-Hour Shifts

Desk jobs have a reputation for killing your upper back, and rightly so: All that hunching puts serious strain on your body. However, professions that require hours of standing, like nursing, can do just as much damage to your lower back. "The variety of types of lower back pain is mind-boggling," certified physical therapist Evie Vlahakis previously told Shape. Although stretching is the best line of defense, severe and chronic cases of lower back soreness can require some extra support, which is why so many nurses have turned to the Sparthos Back Brace.

With more than 35,000 perfect ratings, this supportive band has become Amazon's best-selling product for lumbar support, and for good reason. An adjustable lumbar pad gently compresses your lower back, relieving pressure from your muscles. Adjustable straps made from breathable mesh wrap around your waist, offering a secure hold without causing you to overheat. Plus, the brace lays flat against your skin, making it undetectable under your clothes, so you can freely wear it outside of the house, too.

Buy It: Sparthos Back Brace, $35 (was $50), amazon.com

Best of all, so many medical workers confirm that it lives up to its promises. "It's well worth the money," wrote one nurse, adding that they can get through their 12-hour shift "without crippling lower back pain." Another nurse who previously relied on acupuncture and chiropractor visits dubbed the brace a "life saver" and agreed that it has "helped the most" to relieve discomfort. A third added that it "instantly" eliminates pain and allows them to bend over with ease. It's "for sure wizardry," they raved.

Back pain is, well, a pain. However, when discomfort impacts your daily life, it’s time for a little help. Shop this nurse-approved back brace from Amazon while it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

