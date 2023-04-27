Nurses Say This Wireless Bra Provides the ‘Perfect’ Support for ‘Long Night Shifts’ — and It’s 60% Off

If, like me, your primary mission in life is to be comfy, your underwear drawer is probably full of soft, wireless bralettes and sports bras. While bralettes are my go-tos for curling up on my couch, they lose their magic during busy days with long periods of walking and standing. In addition to not supporting your breast ligaments (which can lead to sagging), these loose garments barely limit boob bounce, causing pain in your breasts and back. As a WFH girlie, I’m way out of my league when it comes to staying secure for hours, which is why I turn to pros with some of the longest and most physically intensive workdays of all: nurses.

Between staying alert for eight to 16-hour shifts and ensuring that patients receive the care they need, the last thing these healthcare workers need to worry about is breast discomfort, which is why they turn to ultra-supportive options most of us might overlook. Take the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, for instance; it may make it look like your average bra, this top has garnered nearly 30,000 perfect ratings on Amazon for its secure fit. Thin cups that mold to your breasts are lifted by thick, weight-bearing straps, creating a snug hold without digging into your shoulders. Meanwhile, the breathable fabric keeps you cool while wicking away moisture (an absolute must for hot, sweaty days.) Finally, the compression band conforms to your body like a sports bra, eliminating bounce without constricting your movement. (Pssst: Shoppers swear by these $68 and $34 high-impact bras, but which is the best for large breasts?)

Buy It: Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, from $20 (was $48), amazon.com

Best of all, so many nurses swear by this garment for everyday use. One nurse who wears a 40DD bra called it their “new favorite.” Another hospital worker agreed that it’s “so comfortable” for “long night shifts,” and noted that it “feels very light” on their body, but gives the “perfect” amount of support. A third nurse who works in the ER for up to 14 hours noted that they used to always take their bra off “first thing” when they returned home, but “haven’t needed to do that” with this top. “The fit is so perfect” and “not over-padded,” they raved, adding that they’re “buying more” and recommending it to fellow healthcare pros. (BTW: Nurses are replacing sneakers with Amazon’s top-selling loafers that stay comfy through 12-hour shifts.)

Whether you’re a medical worker or simply looking to upgrade your bra collection with more supportive options, this bra is worth a try. More good news? You can score it up to 60 percent off on Amazon right now.

