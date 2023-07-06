Nurses Say This Pain Relief Cream ‘Melts Away’ Back and Knee Aches in Minutes, and It’s On Sale for $17

Even “debilitating” pain is no match for this soothing formula.

By Chloe Irving
Published on July 6, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Woman Applying Cream
Photo:

Getty Images

In theory, getting home from work should be the most relaxing time of the day. You can pull on your comfiest sweats, prop your feet up, and maybe even catch up on your favorite show if there’s time to spare. However, I find that the moment I sink my booty into the couch, all the back and knee pain that's accumulated from hours of hunching over my computer rears up, making it impossible for me to unwind. This discomfort can be even more severe for healthcare workers whose job involves prolonged periods of walking and standing with almost no break time — which is precisely why I seek out nurse’s reviews on effective pain management treatments.

Relief creams, for instance, are one of the best weapons against those after-work aches, and certain formulas, like the Sombra Warm Pain Relief Gel, have garnered thousands of perfect ratings on Amazon — more than 13,000, to be exact. The secret behind this particular product is green tea extract, which contains potent antioxidants to soothe inflammation caused by fatigue and conditions like arthritis. Another anti-inflammatory, aloe, sends a refreshingly icy tingle to sore muscles. Finally, witch hazel contains tannins that reduce swelling, while also providing a warming sensation that balances the out aloe’s coolness. (BTW: Nurses say Amazon’s best-selling sneakers erase “weeks” of foot pain in one day, and they’re 35 percent off.)

Amazon PD Sombra Warm Pain Relief Gel

Amazon

Buy It: Sombra Warm Pain Relief Gel, $17 (was $22), amazon.com

Most importantly, healthcare workers affirm that it lives up to its promises. One nurse dealing with severe muscle spasms in their back raved that their “pain eased up and was gone completely” within 30 minutes of applying the gel. Another nurse who suffers from “debilitating” soreness after work agreed that it “works so well” on their “back pain, knee pain,” and “anywhere else” they experience discomfort. After only “a minute or two, the pain melts away,” they explained. A third simply put that it’s “a great pain reliever” after their 12-hour shift in the ER. 

If managing pain is becoming a bigger part of your PM routine than relaxing, a fast-acting solution like this gel might be just what you need. Plus, since  Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (July 11 and 12), this soothing formula is currently on sale for just $17.

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Lead
This $6 'Life Changing’ Amazon Hack Prevents Dreaded Thigh-Chafing During Spring and Summer
By-Popular-Demand-the-Pimple-Patch-That-Sells-Every-15-Seconds-Now-Comes-As-a-Patch-For-Your-Entire-Nose-Courtesy-Hero-Cosmetics
The Pimple Patch That Sells Every 3 Seconds Now Comes As a Patch for Your Entire Nose
Reese Witherspoon Just Brought Back Her Favorite Summer Sneaker, and They're 39% Off
Teachers Say They Can Comfortably Stand In Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneakers for an ‘Entire Busy Day’
Related Articles
Nurses Shoes
Nurses Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sneakers Erase ‘Weeks’ of Foot Pain in 1 Day, and They’re 35% Off
Shape Save Vs Splurge
Nurses Swear By These $50 and $130 Foot Massagers for Relieving Pain After 12-Hour Shifts, But Which Is Best?
Shape Prime Day Round Up
I'm Shape's Shopping Expert, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Beauty and Fitness Deals
What Causes Leg Cramps?
5 Reasons You May Have Leg Cramps—Plus, What to Do
Woman Applying Skin Cream
Understanding Topical Pain Relief: A Comprehensive Guide
Best Shoes for Nurses, According to a Podiatrist
The Best Shoes for Nurses of 2023, According to a Podiatrist
The Best Heating Pads
The 11 Best Heating Pads of 2023 for Every Body Part
Heat Massage Back Tout 1244x1244
The Best Personal Back Massagers of 2023 to Relieve Tension and Sore Muscles
SHP 23 Skin Awards Lead AcneTreatments
The Best Acne Products, According to Shape Editors and Experts
image of a person about to swim in freezing cold water
How a Cold Plunge Can Benefit Your Mind and Body
Fitness Awards Best Recovery Tools
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Recovery Tools
Best Foam Rollers
The Best Foam Rollers of 2023, Tested by Shape
Best Cushioned Running Shoes
The Most Ridiculously Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Our Tests
Yoga Poses for Back Pain
6 Yoga Poses for Back Pain That Will Relieve Your Aches Fast
The Best Face Sunscreens, Tested & Reviewed
The 15 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Why Some Workouts Make You Feel Like Throwing Up
Exactly Why You Get a Stomach Ache After a Workout