Nurses Say This Pain Relief Cream ‘Melts Away’ Back and Knee Aches in Minutes, and It’s On Sale for $17

In theory, getting home from work should be the most relaxing time of the day. You can pull on your comfiest sweats, prop your feet up, and maybe even catch up on your favorite show if there’s time to spare. However, I find that the moment I sink my booty into the couch, all the back and knee pain that's accumulated from hours of hunching over my computer rears up, making it impossible for me to unwind. This discomfort can be even more severe for healthcare workers whose job involves prolonged periods of walking and standing with almost no break time — which is precisely why I seek out nurse’s reviews on effective pain management treatments.

Relief creams, for instance, are one of the best weapons against those after-work aches, and certain formulas, like the Sombra Warm Pain Relief Gel, have garnered thousands of perfect ratings on Amazon — more than 13,000, to be exact. The secret behind this particular product is green tea extract, which contains potent antioxidants to soothe inflammation caused by fatigue and conditions like arthritis. Another anti-inflammatory, aloe, sends a refreshingly icy tingle to sore muscles. Finally, witch hazel contains tannins that reduce swelling, while also providing a warming sensation that balances the out aloe’s coolness. (BTW: Nurses say Amazon’s best-selling sneakers erase “weeks” of foot pain in one day, and they’re 35 percent off.)

Most importantly, healthcare workers affirm that it lives up to its promises. One nurse dealing with severe muscle spasms in their back raved that their “pain eased up and was gone completely” within 30 minutes of applying the gel. Another nurse who suffers from “debilitating” soreness after work agreed that it “works so well” on their “back pain, knee pain,” and “anywhere else” they experience discomfort. After only “a minute or two, the pain melts away,” they explained. A third simply put that it’s “a great pain reliever” after their 12-hour shift in the ER.

If managing pain is becoming a bigger part of your PM routine than relaxing, a fast-acting solution like this gel might be just what you need. Plus, since Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (July 11 and 12), this soothing formula is currently on sale for just $17.