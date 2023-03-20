Shoppers Say This Growth Shampoo from a Celebrity-Used Brand ‘Did Wonders’ for Thinning Hair In ‘a Few Weeks’

Reviewers noticed fuller, healthier hair in no time.

By Chloe Irving
Published on March 20, 2023

Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re not already familiar with Nutrafol, here’s a quick catch-up: Used by thousands of shoppers and celebs like Alyssa Milano, Bethenny Frankel, and Ashley Tisdale, the line’s mane-thickening supplements have long been a bestseller on Amazon thanks to their well-studied ingredients. Unsurprisingly, Nutrafol also offers a line of topical solutions developed to maintain hair health and slow thinning, including a shampoo that reviewers dub “amazing.”

While hydrating glycerin and UV-fighting antioxidants play a huge role in protecting and revitalizing your strands from damage, the star ingredient of the Root Purifier Scalp Microbiome Shampoo is alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which exfoliates dead skin, oil, and product that lingers on your scalp. "Removing dead-skin cells from the scalp improves the health of your epidermis, stimulates hair follicles, and promotes more robust hair growth," dermatologist Shereene Idris, M.D. previously explained to Shape, adding that a large number of cases involving hair loss and scalp irritation are “largely rooted in underwashing.” But too much exfoliation can have the inverse of the desired effect, leaving your scalp more prone to inflammation and dandruff, which is why Nutrafol deliberately developed this formula to be gentle enough for daily use. (Pssst: Shoppers with damaged hair saw significant results from both a $9 and $52 hair mask, but which is best for you?)

Nutrafol Root Purifier Scalp Microbiome Shampoo

Amazon

Buy It: Nutrafol Root Purifier Scalp Microbiome Shampoo, $44, amazon.com and sephora.com

Best of all, shoppers saw a noticeable difference in their mane after switching to this shampoo. “After a few weeks of use I feel my hair is much better looking” wrote one Sephora reviewer suffering from postpartum hair loss. Another user with “naturally very thin hair” agreed that the formula has made their strands feel shinier, healthier, and “more full.” A third raved that it “did wonders” for their breakage-prone strands and declared it “perfect for thinning hair.” (BTW: Reviewers say they’ve seen “consistent and healthy” hair growth thanks to this on-sale scalp scrub.)

Seeing a dermatologist should be your first line of defense against premature hair loss. However, implementing formulas like Nutrafol’s into your daily hair care regimen can also help to combat this tricky and often stressful problem. Shop a bottle from Amazon or Sephora for $44. 

