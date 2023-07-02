Shoppers Dub This $17 and $38 Belt Bag ‘Perfect’ for Running, Walking, and Hiking, but Which Is Best?

Even in the heat of summer, walking and running outside comes with some serious perks. Of course, you get all the benefits of cardio, which include a rush of endorphins, improved heart health, and even memory enhancement. However, getting your steps in outdoors increases your mood even further, as “simply being outside in nature can help de-stress us, since it has been shown to lower salivary cortisol, one of the biomarkers of stress,” integrative medicine adviser Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D. previously told Shape.



IMO, one of the biggest drawbacks is figuring out how to cram my keys, phone, and wallet into my leggings for a run, hike, or hot girl walk. Choosing between lugging around a cumbersome bag and feeling less-than-prepared is a lose-lose, which is one reason why belt bags (aka, fanny packs) have emerged as a trendy, functional staple. Light, spacious, and completely hands-free, these accessories can carry everything you need without getting in your way. The most iconic in this category is undoubtedly the $38 Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, but even more affordable options like the $17 Ododos Belt Bag have received increasing buzz from shoppers. Below, we compare these two designs to help you decide whether to save or splurge.

Save: Ododos Belt Bag

Buy It: $17, amazon.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: This 8- by 5.5-inch pack holds a total volume of one liter, and includes two outer zip-up pockets on either side, as well as a mesh divider pouch inside.

Other Features: The 40-inch belt adjusts easily to fit your body. Plus, the nylon fabric repels water, keeping your belongings safe from the weather (and your sweat).

Best for: Carrying your phone, keys, wallet, snacks, sunglasses, etc. on a run, walk, or short hike.

What We Love:

With more than 8,000 perfect Amazon ratings, this belt bag has everything an avid walker or jogger could ask for. The sporty design features three easily accessible compartments, including a pocket on the inner side to keep valuable items extra-safe. It’s rain- and sweat-proof, and at just under 6-ounces, so light you might forget you’re wearing anything. “It's durable and is just the right size for carrying the essentials,” wrote one reviewer who dubbed it “the perfect minimalist bag.” They added that it still looks and feels “brand new” after daily use in the “torturous southeast humidity.” Another fan reported that it served as an “awesome” piece of gear during a half-marathon, and continues to be helpful for “dog walks and house work when [their] leggings don’t have pockets to hold [their] phone.”

Keep in Mind:

Some wearers found that the strap of this bag was not long enough to fit comfortably around their waist, so you may want to measure your proportions before adding it to your cart.

Splurge: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Buy It: from $38, lululemon.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: This 7.5- by 5-inch bag has a volume of one liter, and features an exterior pocket on the inner side and a mesh pouch in the interior.

Other Features: The easily adjustable strap reaches a length of about 42-inches, and the 100 percent nylon material, which was designed to wick away rain and sweat, is relatively stain-proof and rarely requires washing.

Best for: Walks, runs, hikes, and busy, errand-filled days. Because this bag is so popular, many wearers opt to sport theirs as a fashion statement.

What We Love:

Limited, seasonal colors of this pouch reliably sell out soon after their release, but there’s more to this pack than just style. “This bag has quite literally changed my life,” wrote one shopper who wore their Lululemon bag “almost everyday” for a year and a half. “I fit a large amount of stuff in there and it makes traveling anywhere a lot less stressful,” they explained. It’s “my go-to bag for 80 percent of my time on the move,” raved another person, noting that it’s “comfortable around the waist for hiking and running” and “across the body for a quick bike ride or a stroll in the neighborhood.” It’s lightweight and, despite its volume, never looks bulky.

In Conclusion:

From their waterproof material to the length of their belt straps, these two pouches are admittedly quite similar. If you’re planning for a vacation, running race, or active summer outside, the $17 Ododos Belt Bag will meet your needs perfectly. However, at the risk of revealing my bias, I’ve owned a teal Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag for over three years and the quality has remained pristine. It’s been my trusty companion for hundreds of miles of walking and running, and for that it’s worth the $38.

