Olaplex’s Dry Shampoo Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Compare It to Getting a Blowout

Anyone who hits the gym on a regular basis knows the struggle of finding a hair-washing schedule that makes sense for their routine. And any hair stylist will warn you that shampooing too often can strip your strands of natural oils, drying them out and creating scalp buildup. However, sweaty locks can carry odor and look, well, sweaty. To all my fellow fitness lovers, I have amazing news: Olaplex, the wildly popular haircare brand known best for its damage-repairing treatments, has created a dry shampoo that instantly freshens up your mane.

The Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox dry shampoo combines the power of the brand’s patented bond-building technology, which repairs and protects damaged hairs, with starch, an ingredient known to absorb excess oils. Plus, this spray-on formula also contains antioxidant-rich rambutan, which soothes your scalp and protects follicles from free radical damage. The result? Healthier hair that looks freshly washed. (Pssst: The brand behind Amazon’s best-selling lash serum made a hair treatment that adds “inches” to strands.)

Buy It: Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo, $30, sephora.com

Although the product was just launched, it’s already acquired a number of fans that swear by its results. “I saw a significant increase in volume,” wrote one shopper, who declared the spray “excellent” for removing oil. “It looked like I had just gotten a blowout,” they added. Another reviewer with an oily scalp recommended the dry shampoo for a post-workout refresh, and noted that it never leaves a white cast and “adds so much volume.” A third called it a “must have” for achieving clean-looking hair on no-shower days. “I wash my hair every three days, so this product has been a lifesaver for me on day two,” they concluded. (BTW: Shoppers in their 60s call this damage-repairing hair mask a “holy grail” product.)

IMO, every product Olaplex comes out with is a ten out of ten for hair health, and this newest launch may be a solution to the gym-hair struggle. Score a bottle for yourself from Sephora for $30.

