Olaplex’s Dry Shampoo Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Compare It to Getting a Blowout

Reviewers already call this new launch a “must-have.”

By Chloe Irving
Published on February 1, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Olaplex Dry Shampoo
Courtesy of Olaplex.

Anyone who hits the gym on a regular basis knows the struggle of finding a hair-washing schedule that makes sense for their routine. And any hair stylist will warn you that shampooing too often can strip your strands of natural oils, drying them out and creating scalp buildup. However, sweaty locks can carry odor and look, well, sweaty. To all my fellow fitness lovers, I have amazing news: Olaplex, the wildly popular haircare brand known best for its damage-repairing treatments, has created a dry shampoo that instantly freshens up your mane.

The Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox dry shampoo combines the power of the brand’s patented bond-building technology, which repairs and protects damaged hairs, with starch, an ingredient known to absorb excess oils. Plus, this spray-on formula also contains antioxidant-rich rambutan, which soothes your scalp and protects follicles from free radical damage. The result? Healthier hair that looks freshly washed. (Pssst: The brand behind Amazon’s best-selling lash serum made a hair treatment that adds “inches” to strands.)

Buy It: Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo, $30, sephora.com

Although the product was just launched, it’s already acquired a number of fans that swear by its results. “I saw a significant increase in volume,” wrote one shopper, who declared the spray “excellent” for removing oil. “It looked like I had just gotten a blowout,” they added. Another reviewer with an oily scalp recommended the dry shampoo for a post-workout refresh, and noted that it never leaves a white cast and “adds so much volume.” A third called it a “must have” for achieving clean-looking hair on no-shower days. “I wash my hair every three days, so this product has been a lifesaver for me on day two,” they concluded. (BTW: Shoppers in their 60s call this damage-repairing hair mask a “holy grail” product.)

IMO, every product Olaplex comes out with is a ten out of ten for hair health, and this newest launch may be a solution to the gym-hair struggle. Score a bottle for yourself from Sephora for $30

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Luv-Me-Care-Hair-Serum.jpg
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Noticed a ‘Drastic Improvement’ In Thickness After Using This Growth Oil
Woman Spraying Dry Shampoo On Hair
TikTokers Are Using Cornstarch As a Dry Shampoo Replacement
Grande Hair Serum
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Hair Treatment That Adds ‘Inches’ To Strands
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Editor's Pick: Verb Dry Texture Hair Spray
I Only Wash My Hair Twice a Week, Thanks to the Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray
person in the shower massaging a sudsy product through their hair
The Best Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Buildup from Your Hair and Scalp
Black Friday Hair Growth Roundup
These 6 Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Treatments Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Reverse Hair Washing
Is Reverse Hair Washing Really a Shortcut to Better Hair?
Olaplex-Aldi-Dupe
TikTokers Found Olaplex Dupes at Aldi — Here's What a Trichologist Thinks
sea salt spray tout
The Best Sea Salt Sprays for Effortless Beachy Waves
Living Proof Hair Serum
Shoppers with Damaged Hair Saw a 'Major Difference' After Just Weeks of Using This Repair Serum
Dakota Johnson Cyber Monday
Shoppers Over 45 Noticed ‘Significantly’ Thicker Hair After 2 Weeks of Using This Serum — and It’s 25% Off
Person applying keratin treatment to their hair
How (and Why) I Finally Broke Up with Salon Keratin Treatments
Vegamour Sale
Editors, Celebrities, and Shoppers Swear By This Hair Growth Brand, And Its Entire Site Is 25% Off RN
Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Conditione
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Duo a 'Miracle Worker' for Thinning Hair — and It's 30% Off 
best purple shampoo tout
The 9 Best Purple Shampoos to Cut Down On Brassiness