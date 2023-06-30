Olivia Wilde Took Her Hot Girl Walk to the Next Level Wearing This Celebrity-Loved Athleisure Brand

Alessandra Ambrosio, Sofia Richie, and Megan Fox have all rocked activewear from this brand.

By
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Published on June 30, 2023
Olivia Wilde
Photo:

Getty Images

Olivia Wilde was recently spotted enjoying a “hot girl walk” in a chic athleisure outfit from the celebrity-loved brand, Noli Yoga. You may not recognize the name of this low-key brand, but celebrities can’t get enough of Noli Yoga’s sleek, breathable activewear. The actress and director paired the brand’s red-hot Edge Bra and matching Aspire Leggings with their must-have Mesh Crop Tee for a coordinated-yet-comfortable look. Featuring sculpting matte fabric with an on-trend v-neck and breathable mesh paneling, this set is perfect for your next summer sweat session.

If you want to get Olivia’s look, start with the the Noli Yoga Edge Bra in red. The Edge Bra is a trendy, supportive sports bra that features a stretchy, high-pigment fabric that moves with you during your pilates classes or gym sessions. The sleek sports bra offers supportive cross-back straps and an elastic waistband to help you feel secure while working out or running errands. 

Noli Yoga Edge Bra - Red

Noli Yoga

Buy It: $60, noliyoga.com

You can pair the hot red Edge sports bra with matching red Aspire Leggings for a comfortable, put-together look. The high-waisted legging feature a ​​sculpting matte fabric and breathable mesh side panels for a cool and supportive fit. The brand also says that they are squat-proof, so you can confidently wear them to your next workout session without worrying about anything peeking through. If you’re going for a more toned-down look, the leggings are also available in a classic white colorway, though we love Olivia Wilde’s bold red color choice.

Noli Yoga Aspire Legging - Red

Noli Yoga

Shop now: $98, noliyoga.com

Olivia finished the look off with a white Noli Yoga Mesh Crop Tee. This breathable short-sleeve crop tee is great for cooling down after a hard workout or layering over sports bras or bikinis. Pair the ultra-soft sheer crop with a darker sports bra underneath to get Olivia’s perfectly layered look.

Noli Yoga Mesh Crop Tee - White

Noli Yoga

Shop now: $48, noliyoga.com

Olivia Wilde isn’t the only celebrity to rock Noli Yoga’s fashionable activewear. Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Richie, Alessandra Ambrosio, Megan Fox, and more stars have sported Noli Yoga activewear or accessories. If you’re ready to sweat in style, pick up Olivia’s three-piece Noli Yoga look now before the pieces sell out.

