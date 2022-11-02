Apparel and Gear Oprah Just Picked Her Favorite Leggings of 2022 — and Shoppers Say They’re ‘Buttery Smooth’ Shop these celebrity-loved leggings while they’re still 20 percent off at Amazon. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon. Activewear company Girlfriend Collective is no stranger to celebrity attention. In the last few months, Ariana Grande has worn its Cami Unitard on repeat, while Madison Beer was seen rocking a pair of the brand’s biker shorts. In case that wasn’t enough to sell you on the brand’s pieces already, there’s another A-lister joining the fan club: Oprah Winfrey. With the release of her annual Oprah’s Favorite Things list, Oprah became the latest A-lister to give the brand her stamp of approval when she gave a shout out to the Compressive Pocket Leggings. “[Girlfriend Collective] is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL,” Winfrey wrote, noting that the leggings are “sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted.” She even added that the material is made from recycled water bottles, making it an eco-conscious pick. As it turns out, hundreds of shoppers agree that these tights are a must-have, and some even declare them “perfect.” The compressive style is both sculpting and slip-proof, even during high impact workouts like running — but the material is still incredibly soft, making them great for lounging as well. (BTW: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list also features a cozy Spanx set that’s “light as air.”) Buy It: Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings, from $71, amazon.com, girlfriend.com “Girlfriend leggings are my go-to…and this one is my favorite,” wrote one shopper. “The pockets are just so practical and make them the leggings I want to wear for running errands, air travel, or hiking.” Another reviewer called their pair “buttery smooth,” “super duper flattering,” and overall, “just wonderful.” A third fan remarked that they’re great for running in cooler temperatures because they’re both warm and sweat-resistant. (Pssst: Here are the 10 best Lululemon leggings of 2022, according to our testers.) When it comes to finding the perfect leggings — or anything, TBH — Oprah’s Favorite Things List is a go-to, and these performance tights are no exception. Shop your pair directly from Girlfriend Collective, or save 20 percent on Amazon while they’re still on sale. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit