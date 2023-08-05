Shoppers Saw New Growth Within Weeks of Using This $9 and $52 Hair Oil, But Which Is Best?

Though some would argue that wrinkles and acne are the hardest beauty issues to tackle, I think hair loss takes the prize. "Most people first notice hair loss when more than 50 percent of hair is lost in a specific region, such as the top of the scalp. Another common sign of hair loss is excessive shedding in the shower or while brushing the hair,” dermatologist Dr. Andy Goren, MD, previously explained to Shape.

Among the many remedies for excessive shedding, hair growth oil remains incredibly popular. Most formulas blend topicals together that improve scalp health, stimulate circulation, and strengthen existing stands. However, with all the options available at Amazon and Sephora alone, it can be difficult to determine which are the most effective. Below, we compare the $52 Ouai Hydrating Scalp Serum with the $9 Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil that went viral on TikTok.

Save: Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil

Amazon

Buy It: $9 (was $10), amazon.com

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: A 2015 study from SkinMED found that rosemary oil can promote new hair growth, as it’s believed to block DHT, the hormone responsible for age-related shedding.

Other Ingredients: Biotin enhances the shine and strength of strands, while mint oil cleanses scalp buildup and soothes inflammation.

Best for: Sparse hair that is prone to shedding. This treatment is especially suited to Black hair types.

What We Love:

For the last few years, this little green bottle has been all over TikTok, and for good reason: Rosemary oil, the main ingredient in this serum, has been proven to make a difference in hair loss, and so many shoppers swear by the results. “I had the hardest time growing my hair, but this oil has been a blessing,” wrote one shopper. Another agreed that their mane is “noticeably thicker with more hair growing” within just three weeks. This oil currently has more than 38,000 perfect ratings, making it the site’s top seller.

Keep in Mind:

A few users experienced scalp acne caused by the moisturizing oils in the serum.

Splurge: Ouai Hydrating Scalp Serum

Amazon

Buy It: $52, amazon.com, sephora.com

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: Peptides strengthen strands, hydrate and soothe scalp skin, and fight free radical damage.

Other Ingredients: Chaga mushroom decreases inflammation, citric acid cleanses scalp buildup, and rose oil moisturizes and strengthens follicles.

Best for: Hair loss, scalp inflammation, and dryness.

What We Love:

Developed by Jen Atkins, stylist to J.Lo and the Kardashians, this lightweight oil is packed with ingredients that nourish your follicles, the root (literally) of new hair growth. Additionally, this formula hydrates and soothes your scalp, minimizing inflammation and dandruff that interfere with growth. “I see my hair growing stronger by the day,” wrote a Sephora reviewer who saw new growth after three weeks. “I have been using this for about a month and a half and my hair has grown a crazy amount,” raved another fan who added that it doesn't leave behind an oily residue.

Keep in Mind:

Like the Mielle formula, this serum can cause acne around the scalp and hairline.

In Conclusion:

I’ve tried lots of Ouai products and although they’re expensive, they always live up to their promises. The hydrating scalp serum is loaded with both innovative and tried-and-true ingredients, and the shopper reviews speak for themselves. However, the buzz around Mielle’s $9 formula has been building for years, convincing me that it’s the real deal in terms of stimulating hair regrowth.

