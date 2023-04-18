Shoppers with Postpartum Hair Loss Were ‘Shocked’ By the Amount of Growth They Saw After Using This Serum

As a lifelong sufferer of scalp dryness and someone that’s been on a hair health journey for the past couple of years, I take scalp care very seriously. That’s why I was thrilled to find the Ouai Scalp Serum and delighted by all of the positive reviews from shoppers claiming that the product has made a dramatic difference in their hair health and growth — and right now, it’s up to 20 percent off at Sephora.

Buy It: Ouai Hydrating Scalp Serum, $42 (was $52), sephora.com; $52, amazon.com, ulta.com

The serum is designed to help with hair thinning and scalp dryness. Reviewers say they’ve seen regrowth after hair loss thanks to its all-star formula packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, red clover flower extract, peptides, and glycerin, which work together to hydrate the scalp and boost hair density.

One reviewer noted that they were “shocked” to see their thinning hairline filling in with new baby hairs after online a couple of weeks of use. Another shopper wrote that their thinning hair had “more density and volume” after two months of using the Ouai Scalp Serum. One even said they can “definitely notice a difference in [their] bald spots” after using this serum. And one reviewer, who was dealing with postpartum hair loss, even said there’s “an extremely noticeable difference,” and that they were “shocked” by the way their hair “started to grow back from the normal hair loss related to my last pregnancy.”

Personally, my favorite thing about this formula is that it can be used on both wet and dry hair. A lot of other scalp products and oils need to be washed out fairly quickly after application, but this one is designed to be used as a daily leave-in treatment. I like to use this on my scalp while letting the Ouai Detangling Leave-In Conditioner soak into my ends to keep my strands hydrated in between washes. The serum never makes my scalp or hair feel greasy, even when used on dry hair.

You can save on the Ouai Scalp Serum and other favorites from Ouai (we’re big fans of the Ouai Detox Shampoo too!) during the Sephora Beauty Insider sale. Sephora Rouge members can save 20 percent sitewide, while VIB members and Beauty Insider members can take 15 percent off and 10 percent off, respectively. You can also shop the customer-loved serum at Amazon and Ulta.