Out There

Dare to adventure outside, and watch your body and mind reap all the benefits. Here, all the inspo and guidance you need to get out there and crush something new.

Get Outta Here

What I've Learned Running Races As a Woman In 10 Different Countries

What I've Learned Running Races As a Woman In 10 Different Countries

Beyoncé was right. After racing in 10 different countries, one runner learned that running while female is empowering as heck.
Healthy Travel Guide: Aspen, Colorado

Healthy Travel Guide: Aspen, Colorado

Colorado's fanciest destination isn't just for snow bunnies! Head to the mountains in any season with these must-dos
I Ran 45 Miles In the African Serengeti Surrounded By Wildlife and Armed Guards

I Ran 45 Miles In the African Serengeti Surrounded By Wildlife and Armed Guards

Before this, I never ran more than 10 miles at a time, but I was determined.
This Woman Climbed the Seven Summits and Is Using Her Platform to Empower Young Girls

This Woman Climbed the Seven Summits and Is Using Her Platform to Empower Young Girls

For this pioneering social activist, mountaineering made way for an even bigger goal: to empower girls' self-discovery
The One Trick I Used to Get Over My Crippling Fear of Scuba Diving

The One Trick I Used to Get Over My Crippling Fear of Scuba Diving

From near anxiety attack to zen, here's how I conquered my fears and became a diving regular.
The Suitcase Hotel Room Workout You Can Do Wherever Your Travels Take You

The Suitcase Hotel Room Workout You Can Do Wherever Your Travels Take You

Who says you need weights to do some heavy lifting? This Tabata workout will give you the quick metabolism boost you'll need before you head to your next destination.
This Beach Workout Builds Serious Strength In the Sand

This Beach Workout Builds Serious Strength In the Sand

Take these cardio and strength exercises to the shore with a sand workout that doubles your fat-burn and firms every muscle in your body
Why Group Backpacking Trips Are the Best Experience for First-Timers

Why Group Backpacking Trips Are the Best Experience for First-Timers

I came off the trail a full believer that group backpacking trips are the coolest and least-intimidating way to experience the backcountry for the first time.
9 Reasons Trail Running Is Different from Road Running

9 Reasons Trail Running Is Different from Road Running

Read this before you transition from running on concrete or pavement to trails.

Know Before You Go

Is It Safe to Work Out In a Heat Wave?

Is It Safe to Work Out In a Heat Wave?

You might be surprised by what experts have to say.
How to Tell If You Have Sun Poisoning...and What to Do Next

How to Tell If You Have Sun Poisoning...and What to Do Next

Here, the sun poisoning symptoms to look out for and how to treat it.
How to Get Rid of a Poison Ivy Rash—ASAP

How to Get Rid of a Poison Ivy Rash—ASAP

Your Complete Guide to Overcoming Travel Anxiety

Your Complete Guide to Overcoming Travel Anxiety

How Global Warming Affects Your Spring Allergies

How Global Warming Affects Your Spring Allergies

Everything You Need to Know About Traveler's Diarrhea

Everything You Need to Know About Traveler's Diarrhea

How to Prevent and Treat Sunburned Lips

How to Prevent and Treat Sunburned Lips

Can Eating Local Honey Help Treat Seasonal Allergies?

Can Eating Local Honey Help Treat Seasonal Allergies?

Gear Goodies

This Jacket Turns Into a Fanny Pack and It's Going to Blow Your Mind

I got about a dozen DMs within an hour after posting about this jacket to my IG Stories.

All Out There

The Best Hiking Snacks to Pack No Matter What Distance You're Trekking

The Best Hiking Snacks to Pack No Matter What Distance You're Trekking

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com