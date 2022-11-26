Apparel and Gear Fashion This Ariana Grande-Approved Outdoor Voices Fleece on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days Shop the massive sitewide sale to score more bestsellers. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Outdoor Voices Even if you live somewhere that’s warm and sunny year-round, the winter blues can be inescapable. In addition to going outside as often as possible and buying a sun lamp from Amazon, my best defense against seasonal moodiness has always been to embrace colder temperatures with cozy layering — and apparently, I’m not alone. To show off her copy of I’m No Philosopher But I Got Thoughts (a book of mini meditations that I highly recommend), Ariana Grande posted a selfie while wearing a fuzzy-looking pink pullover. According to shoppers, this fleece, which comes from a Hailey Bieber and Lizzo-approved brand, is “perfect for the winter weather.” Bright, roomy, and “so, so soft,” the Outdoor Voices RecFleece Snap Jacket is cropped to pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings and pants. The material, a blend of recycled polyester, is both extremely lightweight and stores heat effectively. Spacious side pockets and a hidden key pocket allow wearers to easily store their essentials, while an adjustable bungee closure at the bottom helps you keep the cold out. Plus, it’s available in four colors, including deep brown, icy blue, sandy beige, and Grande’s pick, light pink. Outdoor Voices Buy It: Outdoor Voices RecFleece Snap Jacket, $69 at checkout (was $98), outdoorvoices.com “[I] have barely taken this off since I got it,” wrote one fan, adding that the oversized layer is “so cozy and warm.” Another reviewer raved that it’s the “perfect fleece to wear to lounge, around a fire, hiking, to work, etc.” and “totally worth every penny.” A third shopper noted that they “never thought [they] could love a sweatshirt this much,” and called it “beyond cozy” for brisk morning walks. In addition to this Ariana Grande-approved fleece, Outdoor Voices has discounted everything on its site by 30 percent until November 28. Shop more best sellers below ASAP. Outdoor Voices Buy It: Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $70 at checkout (was $100), outdoorvoices.com Ourdoor Voices Buy It: Outdoor Voices RecFleece Sweatpant, $61 (was $88), outdoorvoices.com Ourdoor Voices Buy It: Outdoor Voices Seamless Rib ⅞ Leggings, $55 (was $78), outdoorvoices.com More of the Early Cyber Monday Deals: Save a Whopping 72% On the Top-Rated Massage Gun Shoppers Call a 'Life Saver' for Pain Runners With Knee Pain Swear By These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers — And They’re 50% Off Today Shoppers Swear They Look ‘10 Years Younger’ Thanks To This Now 35%-Off Brightening Serum Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit