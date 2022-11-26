This Ariana Grande-Approved Outdoor Voices Fleece on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days

Even if you live somewhere that’s warm and sunny year-round, the winter blues can be inescapable. In addition to going outside as often as possible and buying a sun lamp from Amazon, my best defense against seasonal moodiness has always been to embrace colder temperatures with cozy layering — and apparently, I’m not alone. To show off her copy of I’m No Philosopher But I Got Thoughts (a book of mini meditations that I highly recommend), Ariana Grande posted a selfie while wearing a fuzzy-looking pink pullover. According to shoppers, this fleece, which comes from a Hailey Bieber and Lizzo-approved brand, is “perfect for the winter weather.”

Bright, roomy, and “so, so soft,” the Outdoor Voices RecFleece Snap Jacket is cropped to pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings and pants. The material, a blend of recycled polyester, is both extremely lightweight and stores heat effectively. Spacious side pockets and a hidden key pocket allow wearers to easily store their essentials, while an adjustable bungee closure at the bottom helps you keep the cold out. Plus, it’s available in four colors, including deep brown, icy blue, sandy beige, and Grande’s pick, light pink.

“[I] have barely taken this off since I got it,” wrote one fan, adding that the oversized layer is “so cozy and warm.” Another reviewer raved that it’s the “perfect fleece to wear to lounge, around a fire, hiking, to work, etc.” and “totally worth every penny.” A third shopper noted that they “never thought [they] could love a sweatshirt this much,” and called it “beyond cozy” for brisk morning walks.

In addition to this Ariana Grande-approved fleece, Outdoor Voices has discounted everything on its site by 30 percent until November 28. Shop more best sellers below ASAP.

