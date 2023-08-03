The Reese Witherspoon-Worn Leggings Shoppers Call 'Squat-Proof' Are 30% Off Right Now

August is officially here, but the summer heat isn’t showing any signs of letting up. If you’ve been suffering through sweaty workouts with leggings that just can’t stand up to this unusually warm summer, it’s time to upgrade to ultra-breathable activewear. Thankfully, Outdoor Voices is here to save the day with a huge Summer Favorites Sale on tons of popular activewear items, including the celeb-loved Outdoor Voices TechSweat leggings.

Buy It: TechSweat leggings, $60 (was $88)

The TechSweat fabric is designed for maximum comfort and breathability during high-sweat workouts, making these leggings a summer must-have. Tons of stars including Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Emma Roberts, and Dakota Fanning have rocked these stylish, breathable leggings. Gabrielle Union is also a fan of the TechSweat material, though she opted for the TechSweat shorts (which are also on sale right now). And shoppers can’t get enough of these leggings either.

One reviewer called the TechSweat leggings “really soft but breathable” and noted that they are “squat-proof.” Several reviewers also praised the “super comfy” leggings for staying in place throughout long workout sessions. “The waistband makes sure everything stays put,” added another reviewer.

If you’re looking for something even cooler for this ultra-hot summer, or if your leggings collection is getting a bit out of hand (not that we’d ever judge), don’t worry. Outdoor Voices also has plenty of skirts, dresses, and shorts to help you beat the heat. Explore more on-sale summer must-haves from the Outdoor Voices Summer Favorites Sale below.

Exercise dresses are everywhere this summer, and this on-sale Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is an excellent option if you want to sweat in style. This breathable, sporty dress is a fan favorite for summer workouts or errands. The recently revamped Exercise Dress includes built-in shorts with pockets to keep everything secure and covered while you’re hitting the tennis courts or going for a run. One reviewer called this “the most comfortable dress” that they’ve ever owned. “The built-in shorts provide lasting comfort on hot days,” wrote a second reviewer.

Buy It: The Exercise Dress, $69 (was $100)

You’ll also want to check out the FreeForm Scoop Bra during the sale. A well-fitting, comfortable sports bra can make a huge difference in keeping you feeling supported and pain-free during workouts. This Freeform Scoop Bra provides a snug fit while offering a comfortable stretch to hold you in place without feeling overly restrictive. Reviewers praised the “super soft and smoothing” material and noted that it “provides the perfect amount of support.”

Buy It: Freeform Scoop Bra, $45 (was $58)

These and other OV favorites (like the ones listed below) are currently up to 30 percent off. Take advantage of this special Summer Favorites Sale now before it ends August 31.

TechSweat Thrive 5" Short, $45 (was $58)

RecTrek Skirt, $55 (Was $78)

SplashKnit All-Time Bra, $40 (was $58)