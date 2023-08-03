Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes The Reese Witherspoon-Worn Leggings Shoppers Call 'Squat-Proof' Are 30% Off Right Now Shop sports bras, exercise dresses, and more during this rare summer sale. By Kaylyn McKenna Kaylyn McKenna Kaylyn McKenna is a freelance beauty and wellness writer whose work has been published in Forbes, CBS News, and other digital publications. She carefully tests every product that she reviews and scours the web to find the best deals. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Outdoor Voices August is officially here, but the summer heat isn’t showing any signs of letting up. If you’ve been suffering through sweaty workouts with leggings that just can’t stand up to this unusually warm summer, it’s time to upgrade to ultra-breathable activewear. Thankfully, Outdoor Voices is here to save the day with a huge Summer Favorites Sale on tons of popular activewear items, including the celeb-loved Outdoor Voices TechSweat leggings. Outdoor Voices Buy It: TechSweat leggings, $60 (was $88) The TechSweat fabric is designed for maximum comfort and breathability during high-sweat workouts, making these leggings a summer must-have. Tons of stars including Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Emma Roberts, and Dakota Fanning have rocked these stylish, breathable leggings. Gabrielle Union is also a fan of the TechSweat material, though she opted for the TechSweat shorts (which are also on sale right now). And shoppers can’t get enough of these leggings either. One reviewer called the TechSweat leggings “really soft but breathable” and noted that they are “squat-proof.” Several reviewers also praised the “super comfy” leggings for staying in place throughout long workout sessions. “The waistband makes sure everything stays put,” added another reviewer. If you’re looking for something even cooler for this ultra-hot summer, or if your leggings collection is getting a bit out of hand (not that we’d ever judge), don’t worry. Outdoor Voices also has plenty of skirts, dresses, and shorts to help you beat the heat. Explore more on-sale summer must-haves from the Outdoor Voices Summer Favorites Sale below. The Exercise Dress, $69 (Was $100) TechSweat Thrive 5-Inch Short, $45 (was $58) RecTrek Skirt, $55 (Was $78) Freeform Scoop Bra, $45 (was $58) SplashKnit All-Time Bra, $40 (was $58) Outdoor Voices Exercise dresses are everywhere this summer, and this on-sale Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is an excellent option if you want to sweat in style. This breathable, sporty dress is a fan favorite for summer workouts or errands. The recently revamped Exercise Dress includes built-in shorts with pockets to keep everything secure and covered while you’re hitting the tennis courts or going for a run. One reviewer called this “the most comfortable dress” that they’ve ever owned. “The built-in shorts provide lasting comfort on hot days,” wrote a second reviewer. Buy It: The Exercise Dress, $69 (was $100) Outdoor Voices You’ll also want to check out the FreeForm Scoop Bra during the sale. A well-fitting, comfortable sports bra can make a huge difference in keeping you feeling supported and pain-free during workouts. This Freeform Scoop Bra provides a snug fit while offering a comfortable stretch to hold you in place without feeling overly restrictive. Reviewers praised the “super soft and smoothing” material and noted that it “provides the perfect amount of support.” Buy It: Freeform Scoop Bra, $45 (was $58) These and other OV favorites (like the ones listed below) are currently up to 30 percent off. Take advantage of this special Summer Favorites Sale now before it ends August 31. Outdoor Voices TechSweat Thrive 5" Short, $45 (was $58) Outdoor Voices RecTrek Skirt, $55 (Was $78) Outdoor Voices SplashKnit All-Time Bra, $40 (was $58) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Shop More Shape-Approved Picks I'm Shape's Shopping Expert, and I Found the 20 Best Prime Day Beauty and Fitness Deals Up to 79% Off Nurses Call This Acupressure Mat ‘Magic’ for Easing Back Pain and Improving Sleep Shoppers Say This 60%-Off Hair Removal Device Makes a ‘Huge Difference’ In Bikini Line Growth