Paulina Porizkova Poses Topless: ‘I Have Nothing to Hide’

Paulina Porizkova continues to push the boundaries of her pledge to be unfiltered on social media. The 57-year-old supermodel and author just posed topless on Instagram and shared a caption about why she felt empowered to do so.

In the photo, Porizkova wears only a black pair of underwear while standing in front of a window. Her arms cover her chest as she looks outside with her figure on full display.

"The New Year is yawning wide open," she writes in the caption of her Instagram post. "I’m greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide."

While the model has spent much of her life in front of the camera (she began her career in the early '80s), Porizkova is just now feeling good about posing in such as revealing way. "I’m finally comfortable in my own skin," she writes. "I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought."

To her, it's what's on the inside that truly matters. "All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside," continues the former America's Next Top Model judge. "That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It’s what keeps me standing tall and proud — even when undressed.'

This post comes not long after Porizkova shared an "unretouched, unfiltered" selfie on Instagram, where she's developed a reputation for keeping it real and shattering sexist, ageist expectations about how women in their 50s should behave. Since 2020, she's posted makeup-free selfies and bikini shots on Instagram paired with captions about aging, self image, and mental health, gaining 965,000 followers and counting.

"I was suddenly a divorced woman who had no career, had no way of making money and also was completely ignored by the population at large, and I thought that’s not cool because I’m actually a lot cooler now than I was 20 years ago, she told Women's Wear Daily in an October 2022 interview. "Everything about me is better. But I have wrinkles and that does not make me ugly. I just thought that’s unfair."

Porizkova recently released a collection of essays aptly titled No Filter, and she continues to share her stories and inspire others on Instagram.