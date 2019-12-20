Personal Best

The tools and inspo you need to be your personal best all year long.

Badasses, Basically

Chrissy King's Self-Discovery Story Proves Weight Lifting Can Change Your Life

Chrissy King's Self-Discovery Story Proves Weight Lifting Can Change Your Life

Read how King went from crash cardio and yo-yo dieting to VP of the Women's Strength Coalition.
How I Went from a Bartender to an Amateur Boxer In 8 Months

How I Went from a Bartender to an Amateur Boxer In 8 Months

An unsettling encounter on the subway set bartender Rachel Washington on a path to the Olympic trials.
What It's Like Being a Black, Body-Positive Female Trainer In an Industry That's Predominantly Thin and White

What It's Like Being a Black, Body-Positive Female Trainer In an Industry That's Predominantly Thin and White

"By continuing to show up and create this space for people to move and have a good experience, I hope that more people will feel comfortable showing up completely as themselves."
I Cancelled My Gym Membership and Got In the Best Shape of My Life

I Cancelled My Gym Membership and Got In the Best Shape of My Life

Progress is possible without paying for it.
I Was Terrified to Work Out In Shorts, But I Was Finally Able to Face My Biggest Fear

I Was Terrified to Work Out In Shorts, But I Was Finally Able to Face My Biggest Fear

When Jacqueline Adan compelled herself to be vulnerable in this really raw way, she learned she had even more tenacity than she realized.
I Tried Oprah and Deepak's 21-Day Meditation Challenge and Here's What I Learned

I Tried Oprah and Deepak's 21-Day Meditation Challenge and Here's What I Learned

One mindfulness newbie shares her journey toward "manifesting her best life."
This Woman Spent Years Believing She Didn't "Look Like" an Athlete, Then She Crushed an Ironman

This Woman Spent Years Believing She Didn't "Look Like" an Athlete, Then She Crushed an Ironman

Avery Pontell-Schaefer is encouraging people to realize that fit doesn't look a certain way.

Tearjerkers, Etc.

I Cry When I Run—and If You Don't, You're Honestly Missing Out

I Cry When I Run—and If You Don't, You're Honestly Missing Out

Lean into the tears, and let go.
Jacqueline Adan Is Opening Up About Being Body-Shamed By Her Doctor

Jacqueline Adan Is Opening Up About Being Body-Shamed By Her Doctor

"We need to find better words, and be more loving toward people, especially when we know they are struggling."
Why I Refuse to Feel Guilty for Working Out While My Baby Naps

Why I Refuse to Feel Guilty for Working Out While My Baby Naps

Madeline Delp Wants to Become the First Woman In a Wheelchair to Compete In Miss USA

Madeline Delp Wants to Become the First Woman In a Wheelchair to Compete In Miss USA

MMA Fighter Keri Melendez Talks About Returning to the Cage After a Scary ACL Injury

MMA Fighter Keri Melendez Talks About Returning to the Cage After a Scary ACL Injury

Real AF Advice

This Trainer Wants You to Know It's Normal for Motivation to Come and Go

Linn Lowes shared her tips for staying motivated—and a reminder that it's okay to take a day off when you need to.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com