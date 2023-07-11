Nurses Rely On These 5 Products to Get Them Through Long Shifts — and They’re All On Sale

When it comes to finding products that maximize comfort while still maintaining practicality and utility, nurses are the pros. Well, they’re the pros in a lot of different aspects, but medical knowledge aside, you know that if a nurse uses a product, it’s a keeper. And that’s exactly why we’re turning to them for the best picks to shop during the two-day Amazon Prime Day sales event going on today and tomorrow.

From cushioning insoles to soothing massage guns, check out five nurse-approved deals that will keep you comfortable through long, day-and-night shifts.

Hey Dude Wendy Loafer

The foundation for all-day comfort starts with supportive shoes, and nurses say the Hey Dude Wendy loafers are just that. They’re incredibly light, thanks to their memory foam sole, and feature elastic laces that stay in place and prevent tripping. One nurse said they originally bought the shoes to wear casually but they “ended up being so comfy, I could wear them for 12-hour nursing shifts!”

Dr. Scholl’s All-Purpose Sport and Fitness Insoles

Now, I know we just talked about the importance of getting the right shoes for 12-plus hour workdays. But even the comfiest, most durable shoes need a little extra support when you’re wearing them down day after day. And Dr. Scholl’s All-Purpose Sport and Fitness Insoles are a nurse go-to, featuring a gel cushion that supports feet, knees, and lower back. One even wrote, “I work 12-plus hour shifts in an ER and I am 59 years old with terrible feet. Between these and my Skechers shoes, I survive.” ‘Nuff said.

Thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

When they’re not tending to patients during lengthy shifts, nurses need their shut eye, which is always easier said than done. That’s why nurses rely on Thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray to get a good night’s sleep. One nurse said the spray “totally relaxes me and sends me off to dreamland.” They added that as a night-shift nurse, “my sleep is during daytime hours and I love this spray” for getting quality rest.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun

Even for non-nurses, a lot of nighttime tossing and turning can come from muscle aches — which means easing pain by loosening stiffness is a necessity. That’s where your handy-dandy massage gun comes in. Take Hyperice’s Hypervolt 2 Pro: Five speeds and five head attachments offer broad-spectrum pain relief for any tendon or ligament that’s flaring up. Take it from an ICU nurse with chronic lower back pain: It’s a “lifesaver” and they “will not live without one of these ever again!”

Baebody Eye Gel

Now, just because you’ve set yourself up for a perfect night’s sleep doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get it, despite post-shift exhaustion — something healthcare workers know all too well. Nurses rely on Baebody’s eye gel to fake those forty winks, and are convinced that its jojoba oil, aloe vera, and blue chamomile formula really does the trick. A night shift nurse in their 50s said that they “didn't expect 100 percent of my dark circles to disappear” but were happily pleased after using the product, and noted that they put it on laugh and forehead lines and it has “made a difference; it seems to tighten up the areas.”