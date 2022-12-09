I've Been Living in These Buttery Soft $40 Leggings That People Compare to Lululemon

The Quince leggings are stretchy, moisture-wicking, and squat-proof.

By
Leah Groth
leah groth
Leah Groth
Published on December 9, 2022

Quince Leggings
Courtesy of Quince.

As someone who reviews everything from workout equipment and luggage to shoes and apparel for a living, leggings are definitely one of my favorite things to test out. Over the years I have probably tried over 100 brands, ranging from under-$10 Amazon bargains to luxury finds. Recently, I discovered what might just be the perfect pair from Quince, the price transparent, direct-to-consumer brand famous for its viral $50 cashmere sweaters. 

Quince’s Ultra-Soft Performance Leggings have a lot going for them: They’re reasonably-priced, buttery soft, figure-flattering, squat-proof, and simply well-made. They fill that sweet spot in the athleisure market — they aren’t cheaply made, but don’t cost a fortune at $40, either. In fact, thanks to a promotion the brand is running, you can get three pairs for less than the cost of a single pair from the brands shoppers compare them to, like Vuori, Beyond Yoga, and Lululemon. Simply add three pairs to your cart and automatically save $30.

Ultra-Soft Performance Legging

Quince


Buy It: Ultra-Soft Performance Leggings, $40 or $90 for three, onequince.com

There are so many reasons why these leggings have become one of my go-to pairs. For one, they are oh-so-soft. Made from a blend of mostly recycled polyester (each legging is made with around seven recycled water bottles) with some spandex for added stretch, the surprisingly smooth fabric clings to the body without too much compression. This makes them supportive enough yet comfortable for all-day wear (but possibly not my top pick for a workout anything more grueling than yoga). You can get them in sizes XS to XL, 11 colors, and two inseam lengths (25- and 28-inches). 

Ultra-Soft Performance Legging

Quince

Buy It: Ultra-Soft Performance Leggings, $40 or $90 for three, onequince.com

Another thing that makes them great is that they wear well over time. “I have washed and dried them about seven times so far and they still look good as new. No shrinkages or pilling!” notes one reviewer. Another maintains that her mother, a “die hard” fan of the Lululemon Aligns, had her “mind blown” when she put on a pair of Quince leggings for the first time. One yoga and dance instructor even raved that they are “comfortable, moisture-wicking, and they do not fall down.”

My advice? Bundle up and save on three pairs of the Quince Ultra-Soft Performance Leggings — you won’t regret it. 

