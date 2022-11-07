Rebel Wilson Shares Photo of Baby Welcomed Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson is a mom.

The actress announced the birth of her child, named Royce Lillian, on Instagram Monday morning.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she writes in the caption of an Instagram post paired with an adorable photo of the newborn in a light pink onesie and unicorn socks.

"I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle," continues Wilson. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making...but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she adds.

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable," writes Wilson. "I am learning quickly...much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Wilson is sharing the news after embarking on a health journey back in January of 2020, declaring it her "year of health" at the time. She hit her goal weight in November 2020, according to a post on her Instagram account. Her main form of exercise to get there? Going for a walk, she revealed during an Instagram Live in December 2020.

The actress was motivated to think about "wellness from all angles" when she was turning 40 and thinking about freezing her eggs, she told Shape in May 2021. "The experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go," she said. "I get a little emotional when I ask myself why I didn't care about my health before this. It just wasn't a priority, and I didn't know how to do it right."

In April 2022, Wilson gave an update about her health journey. "I do feel the best I've ever felt," she said in an interview with Yahoo! Life. "It's not just about how I look on the outside, but kind of how I feel about myself."

With the birth of her first child, Wilson seems to have met another major life goal. Cheers to the new mom!