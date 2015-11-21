3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

This perfectly simple gluten-free pancake recipe is a fantastic option for a decadent breakfast without common ingredients that may contribute to an irritated stomach, like wheat flour, butter, and highly-processed sugary syrup.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash banana in medium bowl.

  • Whisk in egg, salt and optional vanilla and cinnamon till fairly smooth.

  • Heat half of the butter/oil in skillet over medium heat.

  • When bubbly, pour in pancake batter to size as desired (suggestion 2 tablespoons at a time).

  • Let cook approximately 4 minutes, or when edges start to brown.

  • Flip and cook another 3-4 minutes.

  • Repeat steps 3-5 until all batter is cooked, adding more butter to skillet as needed to prevent sticking.

Tips

This recipe was provided by Hillary Bergh for Further Food.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; fat 17g; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 29g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 15g; protein 7g; sodium 448mg.
