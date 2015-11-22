A Salted Caramel Protein Shake for Post-Workout Bliss

After a serious sweat session, Lorna Jane Clarkson, founder of Lorna Jane activewear, likes to recover with a healthy combination of protein and carbs. This super creamy smoothie, from her new book, Inspired (http://www.lornajane.com/inspiredbook ), is one of her go-to recipes when she wants something sweet.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients except honey, crushed ice, and cacao nibs in a blender.

  • Drizzle the extra honey around each glass.

  • Add smoothie, top with extra ice and cacao nibs to serve.

Tips

Recipe courtesy of Lorna Jane Clarkson.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
fat 42g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 78g; insoluble fiber 9g; protein 31g.
