A Superfood-Filled Brunch Burrito

Brunch doesn't have to be overflowing with calories and fat. This burrito recipe is packed with amino acids and hangover-fighting ingredients like asparagus, fennel seed, sweet potatoes, and eggs. Enjoy after a night out to help you feel like yourself again, or with your girlfriends for a healthy and festive start to a lazy Sunday.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Toss yam with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Roast for about 30 minutes until fork-tender.

  • Meanwhile heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Add onion and sauté until fragrant, approximately 5 minutes. Add asparagus and sauté for 2 more minutes. Add eggs, fennel seeds, pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-low heat until light and fluffy.

  • Lay out 1 tortilla and evenly spread half the egg mixture down the center. Top with gruyere, arugula, and roasted yams. Fold over one side and roll into a burrito shape. Repeat with remaining tortilla.

Tips

Recipe courtesy of Candice Kumai.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
691 calories; fat 34g; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 75g; insoluble fiber 12g; sugars 6g; protein 23g; sodium 2039mg; calcium 371mg; iron 8mg.
