Almond Blueberry Biscotti
You can add more whole grains in your baked goodies by using whole wheat pastry flour. But, if you just use whole-wheat pastry flour, you'll end up with a dense and less-than-tasty product. Instead, combine whole-wheat pastry flour with all-purpose flour in a 1:1 ratio. It will help increase your daily dose of whole grains and result in a delicious product.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by Min Kwon, R.D., founder of The Adventures of MJ and Hungryman
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
102 calories; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 17g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 9g; protein 2g; sodium 244mg.