Almond Blueberry Biscotti

You can add more whole grains in your baked goodies by using whole wheat pastry flour. But, if you just use whole-wheat pastry flour, you'll end up with a dense and less-than-tasty product. Instead, combine whole-wheat pastry flour with all-purpose flour in a 1:1 ratio. It will help increase your daily dose of whole grains and result in a delicious product.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
25
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Dry ingredients:
Wet ingredients:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl.

  • Combine wet ingredients (up to almond extract) in another bowl.

  • Add wet mixture to dry mixture. Stir until well blended. The dough will be dry and crumbly. Don't worry.

  • Stir in almonds and blueberries. Knead dough in bowl. It will become sticky.

  • Divide dough in half. Shape each portion into a log. Place rolls on a greased baking sheet. Flatten each roll to 1 inch thickness using your palm.

  • Bake for 20 minutes, until slightly golden.

  • Remove rolls from pan and place on a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Cut into 1/2-inch slices using a serrated knife.

  • Lower oven temperature to 250°F.

  • Arrange biscotti, cut side down on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

  • Flip and bake the other side for an additional 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Tips

Recipe provided by Min Kwon, R.D., founder of The Adventures of MJ and Hungryman

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 17g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 9g; protein 2g; sodium 244mg.
