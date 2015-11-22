Almond Breakfast Porridge

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Nuts contain healthy fat, but they also contain a nice dose of protein - in fact, one-half cup of almonds contains 16 grams. And when you grind them and heat with coconut milk, you get a to-die-for, high-protein porridge.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the coconut cream in a small saucepan on medium heat until it forms a liquid.

    Advertisement

  • Add in the ground almonds and sweetener and stir to mix in.

  • Keep stirring for approximately 5 minutes (it'll start to thicken a bit more).

  • Add in the spices (have a taste to check whether you want more sweetener or spices) and serve hot.

Tips

Recipe provided by Louise Hendon of Paleo Living Magazine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; fat 42g; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 22g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 10g; protein 16g; sodium 127mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022