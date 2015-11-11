Almond Milk Bircher Museli with Honey Labne

Bircher muesli is a great way to start your day - it's packed full of fiber and skin-boosting goodness, and it tastes great too. Fiber cleanses the bowels, oats provide silica, which helps to maintain skin elasticity, and dates are a rich source of skin-rejuvenating minerals, including potassium and A, C, K, and B vitamins. Chia seeds and linseeds are rich in omega-3s, which help moisturize the skin from the inside, while sunflower seeds are a great source of skin-rejuvenating vitamin E. And sheep's yogurt full of good bacteria, which promotes digestive health and can improve the look of your skin. If you don't feel like making the honey labne, a simple dollop of plain yogurt is just as tasty.