Almond Milk Bircher Museli with Honey Labne

Bircher muesli is a great way to start your day - it's packed full of fiber and skin-boosting goodness, and it tastes great too. Fiber cleanses the bowels, oats provide silica, which helps to maintain skin elasticity, and dates are a rich source of skin-rejuvenating minerals, including potassium and A, C, K, and B vitamins. Chia seeds and linseeds are rich in omega-3s, which help moisturize the skin from the inside, while sunflower seeds are a great source of skin-rejuvenating vitamin E. And sheep's yogurt full of good bacteria, which promotes digestive health and can improve the look of your skin. If you don't feel like making the honey labne, a simple dollop of plain yogurt is just as tasty.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Bircher Museli:
Honey Labne:

Directions

For the Honey Labne:

  • Stir the yogurt and honey to taste in a bowl to combine, then tip into a muslin-lined sieve over a bowl to drain overnight (discard the liquid).

For the Bircher Muesli:

  • Combine all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve the Bircher muesli dolloped with a little honey labne, watermelon, and mint leaves.

Tips

Recipe provided by Carla Oates, founder of The Beauty Chef

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 45g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 13g; protein 5g; sodium 2mg.
