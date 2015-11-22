Apple-Cinnamon Breakfast Barley

Many hot cereals are full of protein and fiber, which comes from the whole grain. And the milk used to either cook the grain or top it off contains a whopping eight grams of protein per cup. When combined, the result is a warming breakfast that'll keep you satisfied.

Servings:
3
  • Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add barley, bring water to a boil, and then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook 35 to 40 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed.

  • Stir in walnuts, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add 1/2 cup milk, stirring until mixture is creamy, barley is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Add an additional 1/2 cup milk, if necessary, to reach desired consistency.

  • Divide barley evenly among 3 bowls. Top each bowl with apples.

Recipe provided by Holly Grainger, R.D

Per Serving:
348 calories; fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 47g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 28g; protein 16g; sodium 144mg.
