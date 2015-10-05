Apple Tart with Cinnamon and Honey

Meanwhile place apples and cinnamon in a blender and puree. Scoop into a bowl and mix in almond meal. (The consistency of this filling should be smooth and medium-thick, not watery. If needed, add another tablespoon of almond meal.) Scoop into cooled crust and arrange apple slices on top. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until apples turn golden brown. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve as is or with a healthy, banana-based ice cream.