Apple Tart with Cinnamon and Honey

This delectable yet simple tart features pureed apples and cinnamon to create a delicate, soft filling that contrasts with the crunchy crust of almonds, rolled oats, and coconut. This healthy dessert is perfect for a holiday party.

Source: Shape

Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a pie or tart pan with baking paper.

  • In a bowl, hand-mix oats, almond flour, coconut, coconut oil, honey, and lemon zest. Place mixture in prepared pan and press with fingers to distribute evenly on bottom and sides. Poke bottom with a fork 2 to 3 times and bake for 10 minutes until sides turn golden brown. Take crust out of oven and set aside to cool.

  • Meanwhile place apples and cinnamon in a blender and puree. Scoop into a bowl and mix in almond meal. (The consistency of this filling should be smooth and medium-thick, not watery. If needed, add another tablespoon of almond meal.) Scoop into cooled crust and arrange apple slices on top. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until apples turn golden brown. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve as is or with a healthy, banana-based ice cream.

Recipe provided by TalesofaKitchen.com

Per Serving:
358 calories; fat 21g; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 40g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 20g; protein 8g; sodium 13mg; calcium 74mg; iron 2mg.
