Artichoke, Baby Potato & Pepper Open-Faced Frittata

Put the potatoes in a small saucepan and cover with cold water by 2 inches. Generously salt the water and boil over high heat. Boil until a paring knife slides through a potato easily, about 15 minutes. Drain well.
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 9-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. While the onion cooks, beat the eggs in a large bowl with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Scrape the onion into the eggs; stir well.
Return the skillet to the heat and add 1 teaspoon oil. Add the peppers and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, about 2 minutes, until bright. Transfer to a plate.
Return the skillet to the heat and add the remaining teaspoon oil. Add the egg mixture and cook, stirring, until lightly scrambled but still very wet, about 30 seconds, then spread in an even layer. Reduce the heat to low. Quickly press the artichokes, peppers, and potatoes into the eggs so that they stick out but are anchored in the mixture. Continue cooking until the eggs are set, about 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with the parsley and serve.
Recipe by Genevieve Ko.