Artichoke, Baby Potato & Pepper Open-Faced Frittata

Return the skillet to the heat and add the remaining teaspoon oil. Add the egg mixture and cook, stirring, until lightly scrambled but still very wet, about 30 seconds, then spread in an even layer. Reduce the heat to low. Quickly press the artichokes, peppers, and potatoes into the eggs so that they stick out but are anchored in the mixture. Continue cooking until the eggs are set, about 5 minutes.