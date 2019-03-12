Avocado and Chia Scrambled Eggs Over Coriander Wheat Berries With Tomatoes

Combine the wheat berries, coriander, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan. Add cold water to cover the wheat berries by 1 inch (about 3 cups), then bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Put the red onion, vinegar, and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Stir well and let sit for 5 minutes. Drain the wheat berries if there's any water remaining in the saucepan, then add to the bowl. Stir well until it cools to room temperature.
Add the tomatoes, celery, chopped cilantro, and 3 tablespoons oil. Fold until evenly coated. Season to taste with salt.
Beat the eggs in a bowl with a fork until streaky. Add the chia seeds and beat until distributed.
Heat the remaining tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the avocado and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the egg mixture, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring, until just set but still creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Spoon wheat berries onto the plate; top with eggs. Garnish with cilantro.
Cook up a big batch of wheat berries on Sunday, then add them to your meals all week.
Recipe by Genevieve Ko.