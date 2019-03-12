Avocado and Chia Scrambled Eggs Over Coriander Wheat Berries With Tomatoes

Source: Shape

1 hr 45 mins
4
  • Combine the wheat berries, coriander, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan. Add cold water to cover the wheat berries by 1 inch (about 3 cups), then bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Put the red onion, vinegar, and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Stir well and let sit for 5 minutes. Drain the wheat berries if there's any water remaining in the saucepan, then add to the bowl. Stir well until it cools to room temperature.

  • Add the tomatoes, celery, chopped cilantro, and 3 tablespoons oil. Fold until evenly coated. Season to taste with salt.

  • Beat the eggs in a bowl with a fork until streaky. Add the chia seeds and beat until distributed.

  • Heat the remaining tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the avocado and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Add the egg mixture, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring, until just set but still creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Spoon wheat berries onto the plate; top with eggs. Garnish with cilantro.

Cook up a big batch of wheat berries on Sunday, then add them to your meals all week.

Recipe by Genevieve Ko.

