Baked Blueberry French Toast

Cottage cheese is one of the most underappreciated dairy foods. It contains 28 grams of protein per cup - yes, 28! If you're not a fan of the curds, don't worry. Once you blend the cottage cheese, it becomes nice and creamy, which is perfect in a variety of recipes - especially in the coating on this French toast.

Source: Shape

8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 13x9-inch baking dish with non-stick spray.

  • Tear the bread into 1-inch cubes.

  • Mix the bread cubes, blueberries, and almond slices. Spread the mixture evenly in the baking dish.

  • Blend the cottage cheese in a blender, food processor, or using a hand mixer. When there is a smooth consistency, blend in the eggs and milk. Mix in the sugar and the extracts.

  • Pour the liquid mixture over the top of the bread. For the best results, cover the casserole and let it sit for at least an hour (or up to overnight) in refrigerator.

  • Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees.

  • Cover the French toast with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 20 minutes until the casserole is puffy and golden brown. Serve and enjoy while still warm.

Recipe provided by Kathy Siegel, R.D.N., co-founder of Triad to Wellness Consulting on behalf of Daisy Brand Cottage Cheese.

344 calories; fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 50g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 17g; protein 23g; sodium 593mg.
