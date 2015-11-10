Banana Date Chia Seed Muffins

The dates, bananas, and applesauce add natural sweetness to these muffins, which clock in at slightly over 5 grams of fiber each. Serve with a glass of cold milk for a boost in calcium and protein.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • In a food processor or blender, puree dates with 1/2 cup water until smooth. To date puree, add bananas, yogurt, applesauce, vanilla, egg, and egg

  • In a separate large bowl, whisk flours, flaxseed, 1/4 cup poppy seeds, 1/4 cup chia seeds, cinnamon, baking powder and salt.

  • Fold wet ingredients into dry until incorporated. Do not overmix!

  • Evenly pour mixture into 12 nonstick muffin tins lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup chia and 1/4 cup poppy seeds.

  • Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Allow to cool, then serve.

Tips

Recipe provided by Layne Lieberman, R.D., author of Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super Healthy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; fat 6g; carbohydrates 28g; insoluble fiber 5g; protein 7g; sodium 121mg.
