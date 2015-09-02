Banana-Mocha Cappuccino

Start your day with a bit of carbohydrate, protein, and a touch of coffee. This smoothie is rich in calcium and soluble fiber, which slows absorption of sugar into the bloodstream to provide longer-lasting energy. If caffeine's not your thing, substitute decaf. Or eliminate the coffee and cocoa altogether and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon after blending.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 63g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 48g; protein 14g; sodium 165mg; calcium 431mg; iron 1mg.
